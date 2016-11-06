Injuries: Jeremy Maclin, Victor Cruz make early exits

Maclin returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity after missing Thursday's session with a groin injury. All signs pointed to Maclin playing without issue Sunday. Maclin went to the sideline in the first quarter due to soreness and was ruled out in the second half.
With the Chiefs down to their third running back before the game even started, they could really use Maclin as a target for quarterback Nick Foles. Foles is starting in lieu of Alex Smith this week. When Foles came into the game last week against the Colts, they connected on Maclin's first touchdown catch since Week 1.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Sunday of Week 9:
- Steelers wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey sustained a right foot/ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. He was carted off the field.
- Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was carted to the locker room and didn't return with an elbow injury. Rapoport reports Wolfe suffered a hairline fracture in his elbow which could potentially sideline the defensive end a month.
- Giants wideout Victor Cruz did not return to the game after suffering an ankle injury. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was also ruled out with a knee sprain.
- Jets cornerback Marcus Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury. Linebacker Josh Martin is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Jaguars linebacker Myles Jackdidn't return after suffering a hip injury. Wideout Allen Hurns was ruled out with a concussion.
- Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins exited early with a concussion and hand injury, and didn't return.
- Niners running back Carlos Hyde (AC joint) is inactive. Niners defensive end Arik Armstead suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
- Chargers wideout Jeremy Butler (ankle) did not return. Offensive lineman Orlando Franklin headed to the locker room and was evaluated for a concussion in San Diego's win.