Around the NFL

Injuries: Jeremy Maclin, Victor Cruz make early exits

Published: Nov 06, 2016 at 05:35 AM

Chiefs wideout Jeremy Maclin didn't make it deep into Sunday's game against the Jaguars..

Maclin returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity after missing Thursday's session with a groin injury. All signs pointed to Maclin playing without issue Sunday. Maclin went to the sideline in the first quarter due to soreness and was ruled out in the second half.

With the Chiefs down to their third running back before the game even started, they could really use Maclin as a target for quarterback Nick Foles. Foles is starting in lieu of Alex Smith this week. When Foles came into the game last week against the Colts, they connected on Maclin's first touchdown catch since Week 1.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Sunday of Week 9:

  1. Packers wideout Randall Cobb (hamstring) is active against the Colts. Cobb was considered before the game a long shot to play.
  1. Steelers wideout Darrius Heyward-Bey sustained a right foot/ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. He was carted off the field.
  1. Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was carted to the locker room and didn't return with an elbow injury. Rapoport reports Wolfe suffered a hairline fracture in his elbow which could potentially sideline the defensive end a month.
  1. Giants wideout Victor Cruz did not return to the game after suffering an ankle injury. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh was also ruled out with a knee sprain.
  1. Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a left knee injury and momentarily left Sunday's loss to the Dolphins before returning late in the game. Fitzpatrick said after the game he will have an MRI on his knee Monday morning.
  1. Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn didn't return against the Lions with a knee/ankle injury. He went to the locker room for X-rays. Fellow cornerback Marcus Sherels also didn't return after suffering an ankle injury.
  1. Jets cornerback Marcus Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury. Linebacker Josh Martin is being evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Jaguars linebacker Myles Jackdidn't return after suffering a hip injury. Wideout Allen Hurns was ruled out with a concussion.
  1. Dolphins linebacker Jelani Jenkins exited early with a concussion and hand injury, and didn't return.
  1. Niners running back Carlos Hyde (AC joint) is inactive. Niners defensive end Arik Armstead suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.
  1. Titans running back Derrick Henry hurt his calf in pregame warmups, per the CBS broadcast.
  1. Browns defensive end Carl Nassib did not return to the game after suffering an eye injury.
  1. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead did not return with a left leg injury.
  1. Chargers wideout Jeremy Butler (ankle) did not return. Offensive lineman Orlando Franklin headed to the locker room and was evaluated for a concussion in San Diego's win.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders decline fifth-year options for DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs, DB Johnathan Abram

Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram each had their fifth-year options declined, the team announced Friday.

news

Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams trade 'surprising,' Packers 'in the mix' for WRs in draft

Despite trading away Davante Adams and opting not to draft a wide receiver with their two first-round picks, the Packers don't have to worry about a perturbed Aaron Rodgers this time around. The QB is keeping this offseason in perspective.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Strange choice: Bill Belichick explains Patriots' selection of guard with No. 29 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange. Afterward, head coach Bill Belichick raved about the Tennessee-Chattanooga product's athleticism and smarts.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

Packers select two Bulldogs, no WRs in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Most football cognoscenti expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and watching Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs. Instead, Green Bay nabbed two Georgia defenders to upgrade a unit that grew in 2021.

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Chiefs trade up to select Washington DB Trent McDuffie at No. 21, add Purdue DE George Karlaftis

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with No. 20 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are receiving WR A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Tennessee used pick No. 18 on a wide receiver replacement: Treylon Burks.

news

Eagles trade up to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with No. 13 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW