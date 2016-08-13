Around the NFL

Injuries: Jeff Janis reportedly suffered fracture in hand

Published: Aug 13, 2016
A rough offseason turned worse for Packers receiver Jeff Janis.

Already on the roster bubble thanks to some shaky practices and inconsistent rapport with Aaron Rodgers, Janis suffered a fracture to at least one bone in his right hand during Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reported.

The wideout did not play in Friday night's preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns.

Janis said on Wednesday he "got a little jammed up" during a practice drill.

Per Demovsky, Janis could miss significant time -- the rest of the preseason. Losing those reps could spell the end for the fan favorite in Green Bay. Janis admitted the injury "doesn't help" his chances of making the roster.

After a miraculous postseason performance in which he compiled seven receptions, 145 yards and two touchdowns, this offseason could have launched Janis into the full-time rotation. Instead, we've heard one negative report after the next.

"It's still a work in progress," Packers offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said of Janis last week.

If he's not able to show progression on the field in the preseason, coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Ted Thompson might struggle to find a reason to keep Janis in a deep receiver corps.

Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb are the clear No. 1 and 2. Davante Adams and Ty Montgomery should battle for the third and fourth gig. A bevy of players are competing for the final spots: Janis, Jared Abbrederis, fifth-round pick Trevor Davis, 2015 practice squad players Ed Williams and Jamel Johnson, as well as undrafted rookie free agents Geronimo Allison, Herb Waters and Harvey Binford.

If the others on the depth chart make plays while Janis stands on the sideline, it could be the end for the Hail Mary King in Green Bay.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Saturday:

  1. Following Thursday's loss to the Jets, the Jaguars saw some players return to play and others move to the sidelines. Tight end Julius Thomas (knee) did not practice, but his injury is not thought to be serious. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, center Brandon Linder and safety Tashaun Gipson all returned to practice after missing the preseason opener for precautionary reasons.
  1. Denver Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler suffered a fracture in his right elbow and is expected to miss at least a few weeks, coach Gary Kubiak said. The wideout injured his elbow on punt coverage in Thursday's preseason game. Fowler is battling for the No. 3 role in the the Broncos receiver corps. Fowler added he hopes to return before the preseason finale.
  1. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said center Kory Lichtensteiger was "a little sore in his arm" and did not practice team drills. Gruden added left tackle Trent Williams (knee) is "very close" to returning.
  1. Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (concussion) returned to practice.
  1. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe left in the first half against the San Diego Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Sio Moore suffered a hamstring injury in the first half against the Buffalo Bills and didn't return.
  1. Buffalo Bills linebacker IK Enemkpali was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during the first half. He was ruled out from returning and Bills coach Rex Ryan described it as a "major injury" during a halftime television interview. Ryan did not have any further information about Enemkpali after the game.
  1. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste suffered an injured shoulder in the win over Kansas City Chiefs, coach Pete Carroll said.
