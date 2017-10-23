Injuries: Jay Cutler's MRI reveals multiple cracked ribs

Packed into Sunday's 40-10 romp over the San Francisco 49ers: a concerning injury for the Dallas Cowboys.
Ultra-reliable kicker Dan Bailey left the game with a groin injury, leaving the team to turn to Jeff Heath as their kicking specialist. The veteran safety sailed a kickoff into the end zone and also nailed two of three extra points -- but that solution was temporary.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Bailey is expected to miss several weeks with a groin strain on his kicking leg.
Coach Jason Garrett told reporters Monday that Dallas is ready to acquire help as needed. He said the team would work out kickers on Tuesday. No names were mentioned, but the free-agent market is highlighted by a pair of jettisoned Bucs -- Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo -- along with ex-Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo and former Bills booter Dan Carpenter.
It's a situation to keep an eye on in Big D.
In other Cowboys injury news, linebacker Sean Lee suffered a quad contusion at the end of the game, but Garrett said he expects him to be fine this week.
Here are other injuries we are tracking Monday:
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutlersuffered multiple cracked ribs during Sunday's win versus the New York Jets, coach Adam Gase confirmed. Cutler is not expected to play this Thursday against the Ravens.
- MRI results for Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomasrevealed a tear to his left triceps. He said he will likely have surgery Tuesday and the team placed him on injured reserve. The rehabilitation process will take 6-7 months, a source informed of his situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He hasn't made a decision on whether he will play again.
- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is scheduled to have surgery this week on his broken left arm. Palmer is expected to miss eight weeks.
- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera said linebacker Luke Kuechly is expected to see a doctor Monday, this after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears while in the concussion protocol. Rivera did not have any update on offensive linemen Ryan Kalil (neck) and Trai Turner (knee), both of whom exited early in Sunday's game.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano confirmed Andrew Luck (shoulder) will not practice this week. Colts general manager Chris Ballard announced last week the team was temporarily shutting him down after he experienced soreness in his shoulder. Rapoport first reported Sunday Luck would not practice this week. There is no timeline on his return.
Center Ryan Kelly (hamstring) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Pagano said.
- An MRI and X-rays came back negative for Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson (ankle), Rapoport reports. Further helping matters is the Jaguars are on bye this week.
- Washington Redskins guard Brandon Scherff suffered an MCL injury against the Philadelphia Eagles and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, coach Jay Gruden said. Offensive tackle Trent Williams suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Joshua Holsey (chest), running back Chris Thompson (toe), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring), Preston Smith (groin) also left the game early due to injury.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said running back Charcandrick Westshould be available next Monday versus the Denver Broncos. West has been in the concussion protocol since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell and did not play this past Thursday against the Oakland Raiders.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey said wide receiver Corey Davis (hamstring) and safety Johnathan Cyprien (knee) should be back after the bye. Mularkey said tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) is in a walking boot and hoping to return for next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Running back DeMarco Murray has a shoulder bruise and is uncertain.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), who missed Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, has been upgraded to day-to-day.
- New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford is expected to miss several weeks with an abdominal injury, sources informed of the situation told Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Chargers center Matt Slauson is out for the season with a biceps injury, coach Anthony Lynn said.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters was carted off the field in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins after suffering a right knee injury. The nine-time Pro Bowler was fitted with air cast before he was carted off to the locker room. Linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered a ankle injury in the first quarter against the Redskins and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the MRI and X-rays for linebacker Reuben Foster were negative. He's alright and should be ready to go. Foster left Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a rib injury.