Injuries: Jarvis Landry likely out for Browns' minicamp

The Cleveland Browns will start a mandatory three-day minicamp next week without one of their starting wide receivers.
Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Thursday that Jarvis Landry is dealing with an unspecified injury and unlikely to practice on June 4-6. Kitchens categorized the decision to potentially hold out Landry as "precautionary," via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.
The Browns' decision to err on the side of caution with Landry's ailment makes sense. By not practicing next week, Landry will have more time to recover when considering the break between minicamp and the start of training camp, which is typically in late July.
Having a fully healthy Landry on the field alongside wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should remain the long-term goal instead of risking further injury during unpadded practices.
Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:
- New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Thursday because of a stomach bug. Payton also revealed that starting right guard Larry Warford, who has yet to practice during organized team activities, is dealing with an undisclosed injury.