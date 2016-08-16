Injuries: Jamaal Charles off PUP, back at Chiefs practice

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday that the star running back is coming off the physically unable to perform list and will practice on a "limited basis." He took part in individual drills before leaving the practice field, the team said.
Charles is a little less than a year removed from an ACL tear that prematurely ended his 2015 season.
This is a long time coming for the Chiefs' biggest offensive weapon. The offense functions at its optimal speed with Charles in the backfield, though they loaded up on safety nets this offseason. Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware earned contract extensions while Knile Davis and Darrin Reaves are still hanging around.
Charles likely will remain a stranger to Chiefs fans throughout the preseason. Coach Andy Reid had said previously that Charles would likely be ready for Week 1 while general manager John Dorsey said he was "optimistic" that Charles would make it to the field on Sept. 11 against the Chargers.
The Chiefs haven't wavered in talking about Charles within the Week 1 time frame, which means he could have a little bit of rehabilitation work ahead of him. At the least, Charles can knock off some of the rust in walkthroughs.
Here are some other injuries we've been monitoring Tuesday:
- The Detroit Lions removed linebacker DeAndre Levy from the active / non-football injury list and he took part in practice. Levy was limited to just one game last season due to a preseason hip injury and a torn labrum.
- Dallas Cowboys tight end James Hanna reportedly will undergo knee surgery and is in danger of missing the team's season opener. Hanna was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp because of bone bruise.
- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who left Monday's practice session early with an undisclosed injury, did not practice. His injury is considered minor, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn shed his walking boot on his injured left foot. Rapoport reported earlier this month that Glenn will likely be sidelined for the preseason.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Brandon LaFell has a torn ligament in his hand, two sources with knowledge of the injury told NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. Surgery is a possibility, but a timeline for recovery remains unknown. It's also possible that he rehabs and plays through it, Garafolo added.
- Detroit Lions linebacker Jon Bosticunderwent surgery Tuesday to repair his broken foot, and coach Jim Caldwell told reporters he wasn't sure if Bostic will play this season.
- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was held out of practice again after experiencing back spasms Monday.
- DeMarcus Ware (back), who is currently on the non-football injury list, could be back at practice within the next 4-5 days per Broncos coach Gary Kubiak.
- Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller (concussion) didn't practice despite returning to the team Saturday. Coach John Fox told reporters that Miller did not suffer a setback in his recovery, but he didn't explain why Miller sat out.
- Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney returned to Texans practice on Tuesday, and got this glowing review from Bill O'Brien, who said "I thought he did a good job. That's a very competitive position. JD comes back and he adds to that mix."
The coach also added that Texans running back Alfred Blue is sidelined due to a "minor shoulder injury."
- The Cardinalsofficially removed safety Tyrann Mathieu, corner Justin Bethel and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker from the PUP list. Wideout John Brown (concussion) still has not been cleared to practice.
- Second-year wideout Breshad Perriman did not get to play a game in his rookie season, and now the start of his sophomore campaign could be held up as well. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said this Tuesday regarding Perriman's recovery from a partially torn ACL, "I wish I did [have an update]. We had talked about this being the time frame, right about now, mid-August, when he would be back. That was the date that I was given back in June.