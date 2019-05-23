Injuries: Jaguars' Josh Allen (knee) not practicing

Rookie pass rusher Josh Allen is dealing with a knee contusion and will work off to the side with the Jaguars' medical and training staff, the team announced.
"We're just keeping him on the side, working," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, via the team website. "He'll be fine. We're not concerned about it.
"It's a bruise. That's it. That's why I want to be sure to set it straight.".
Bumps and bruises are prevalent around the league during organized team activities, but it also makes sense for the Jaguars to ease back on Allen as necessary when considering it is May and there's plenty of time before the start of training camp.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring Thursday:
- New York Jets third-overall pick Quinnen Williams is being held out of practice with a calf injury as the Jets are being cautious with the first-round defensive lineman.