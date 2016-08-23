Around the NFL

Injuries: Jabaal Sheard dealing with MCL sprain

Published: Aug 23, 2016 at 03:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

An integral part of the New England Patriots' pass rush is dealing with a knee injury.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports defensive end Jabaal Sheard has been dealing with a sprained MCL.

Sheard suffered the injury in the team's first preseason game. The pass-rusher's recovery timetable is 2-4 weeks, which should get him back on the field for the Pats' regular season opener versus the Arizona Cardinals.

If the recovery extends into the regular season, however, it will be another ding to New England's ability to disrupt the quarterback.

After shipping Chandler Jones to Arizona this offseason, Sheard was expected to help pick up the pass-rushing slack. Rob Ninkovich suffered a torn triceps and will likely miss the start of the season. Shea McClellin also suffered an injury this preseason.

Second-year defensive lineman Trey Flowers has stood out in the preseason and veteran Chris Long will be counted on more if Sheard's injury keeps him out for the start of the season.

Other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (back spasms) is back at practice, and head coach Ron Rivera has not ruled him out for Friday night against New England, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Wide receiver Corey Brownleft practice early with a shoulder injury.
  1. New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Victor Cruz (groin) will practice Tuesday without limitations. Linebacker J.T. Thomaswas activated off the PUP list and participated in positional drills Tuesday.
  1. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of his team's injuries, only Matt Elam's is considered in the realm of season-threatening. Elam is having surgery to clean out his knee after falling on it during the Ravens' win over the Colts.
  1. Colts defensive tackle Henry Anderson (knee) "may not be ready for Week 1," head coach Chuck Pagano said.
  1. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said defensive back Orlando Scandrickhas been limited in practice by a groin injury, and is day-to-day.
  1. Bills head coach Rex Ryan said defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman has a quadriceps contusion, quarterback Cardale Jones has a sore shoulder and tackle Jordan Mills suffered a knee injury, but the staff doesn't know the extent of the injury yet. Ryan also said wideout Sammy Watkins (foot) is scheduled to play Friday versus Washington, but not much. Linebacker Manny Lawson will also play.
  1. Houston Texans kicker Nick Novakhas cleared the concussion protocol.
  1. Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (undisclosed) is back at practice.
  1. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expects first-round pick Josh Doctsonto be ready in time for Week 1. The rookie wideout has missed all of camp due to an Achilles injury, though he's increasing his rehab work toward returning to the field.
  1. Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said he'd like to see wide receiver Kendall Wright and cornerback Perrish Coxget action in the preseason finale next week. Cornerback Jason McCourty is on track to play this week against Oakland, Mularkey added.
  1. Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, benched last week because coach Mike Zimmer "wanted to," threw some short and medium-range passes in practice Tuesday, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his ailing toe when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that his injury in question is a "fractured toe."
news

Robert Saleh saw 'no risk' in trading for Joe Flacco: 'It was a no-brainer'

With Mike White and Josh Johnson each having performed admirably in relief of Zach Wilson, the Jets' trade for veteran backup Joe Flacco is puzzling to some. For New York head coach Robert Saleh, it was "an easy decision" to give up a sixth-round draft choice for the former Super Bowl winner. 
news

Week 12 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Police, Vikings' mental health professionals respond to Everson Griffen 911 call at his home

Local police said Wednesday they currently are working with Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen to get him to leave his home after responding to a 911 call made by Griffen, in which he said there was an intruder inside of his home and that he needed help.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 26 semifinalists for Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

The latest injury and roster news on Wednesday, including updates on Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive tackle Tyron Smith ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Ja'Marr Chase's drop in production a sign rookie has 'earned the respect' of defenses

Bengals rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ has cooled off following a scorching start to the 2021 season, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Chase is experiencing what many young wideouts go through.
news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says 'tradition and history' won't factor into matchup with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel wants to squash any talk about facing his former coach Bill Belichick during Sunday's game in New England.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson lead Players of the Week

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor highlight the Week 11 Player of the Week.
news

Ezekiel Elliott 'can play through' knee injury, wants Cowboys to 'lock back in' on run game vs. Raiders

Dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 12, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said recently that he would like to see his squad get things going again in the area he thrives in most.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff denies reported rift with OC Anthony Lynn: 'We have a great relationship'

Ahead of Detroit's Thanksgiving matchup against Chicago, QB Jared Goff addressed rumors of a reported rift with his offensive coordinator, Anthony Lynn.
news

Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson, sign WR Golden Tate to practice squad

The Titans waived running back Adrian Peterson and signed WR ﻿Golden Tate among a bevy of roster moves Tuesday﻿, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW