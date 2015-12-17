Injuries: Houston dealing with hyperextended knee

Trainer Rick Burkholder told reporters that Dr. James Andrews confirmed a hyperextended knee for Houston and noted that the swelling is going down.
"I don't want anybody to be alarmed that he saw Dr. Andrews. We knew it, we're good with it," Buckholder said, per the Kansas City Star.
It's positive news following NFL Media's Rand Getlin reporting Wednesday that there was fear within the building the linebacker could miss the rest of the regular season. However, we still don't have an exact timetable for Houston's return and the Chiefs could be pushing for a playoff berth without their best pass rusher.
Here are other injuries we've been tracking Thursday:
- Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck returned to practice. Coach Chuck Pagano told reporters earlier this week he expected Hasselbeck to make a Thursday practice return, and it seems like a good bet Hasselbeck starts for the Colts against the Texans this Sunday.
Wide receiver Donte Moncrief (foot) missed practice for the second straight day, according to the team website. Players who were limited in practice included Anthony Castonzo, Jerrell Freeman, Matt Hasselbeck, Greg Toler and Erik Walden.
- Giants wide receiver Dwayne Harris left practice early due to a sore shoulder, per multiple reports.
- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (knee) was limited in practice. "He ran out around pretty good today in individual. Did some team drills, too," Jay Gruden told reporters, per CSN Washington.
- Vikings NT Linval Joseph returned to practice, while linebacker Anthony Barr (groin) and defensive end Everson Griffen (shoulder) remained out, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
- Packers cornerback Sam Shields is still in concussion protocol, according to head coach Mike McCarthy. He did not practice. Wide receiver Ty Montgomery (ankle) also sat out Thursday's practice.
Many Green Bay players were limited in practice today, including wideout Davante Adams (foot), linebacker Clay Matthews (ankle), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hamstring) and offensive linemen Bryan Bulaga (ankle), T.J. Lang (shoulder) and Corey Linsley (ankle).
- Browns left tackle Joe Thomas (knee) expects to play Sunday despite missing practice on Thursday, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.
- Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion), safety George Iloka (groin) and tackle Jake Fisher (concussion) did not practice, according to the team website.
- Jaguars wideout Allen Hurns (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity after not practicing Wednesday. T.J. Yeldon (knee) didn't practice for the second straight day this week.
- Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant (calf) was a full participant. Linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) was limited and center/guard James Stone (knee) didn't practice.
- Patriots wideouts Danny Amendola (knee) and Julian Edelman (foot), tight ends Rob Gronkowski (knee) and Scott Chandler (knee), and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) all practiced in a limited capacity.
- Bears tight end Zach Miller (ribs) was limited in practice. Wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf/illness) didn't participate.
- Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (ankle), tight end Owen Daniels (knee) and guard Evan Mathis (ankle) were each limited in practice Thursday.
- Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams sat out a second straight practice Thursday because of an illness, the team reported.
- Bills defensive end Mario Williams and safety Bacarri Rambo (knee) each did not practice Thursday, and linebacker Nigel Bradham and running back Karlos Williams were limited.
- Two of Oakland's young stars were limited participants at practice, Raiders wideout Amari Cooper (foot) and defensive end Khalil Mack (knee).
- Wide receiver Torrey Smith (back, toe) and linebacker Michael Wilhoite (ankle) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (concussion) was limited and tight end Vance McDonald (concussion) fully practiced.
- Buccaneers safety Chris Conte suffered a knee injury during the second half of Thursday's loss to the Rams and didn't return.