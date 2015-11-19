 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Injuries: Hopkins (knee) misses practice, should play

Published: Nov 19, 2015 at 05:45 AM

DeAndre Hopkins missed his second consecutive day of practice.

The Houston Texans receiver worked out on the side Thursday due to a knee injury, the Houston Chronicle reported

With T.J. Yates slated to get the start at quarterback for a concussed Brian Hoyer on Sunday versus the New York Jets, the Texans need their go-to target healthy.

"I'm good," Hopkins assured reporters Thursday. "I'm 100 percent."

It's possible Houston is being cautious with their most important offensive weapon. Hopkins played all 63 snaps Monday night, including a ridiculous touchdown grab in a win over the Bengals.

Facing Darrelle Revis and the Jets, if Hopkins remains hobbled throughout the weekend, it will be a major concern for a team scratching to remain tied atop the AFC South. He will be a name to track when the official reports come out Friday afternoon.

O'Brien also added he hasn't ruled out Hoyer for Sunday, and he would see how it goes Friday for the veteran signal-caller.

Here's the rest of Thursday's injury news:

  1. Cardinals wideout Michael Floyd isn't practicing as he deals with a hamstring injury. Floyd enjoyed a banner day Sunday against the Seahawks and could be useful against a staunch Bengals team on Sunday night. Guard Mike Iupati returned to practice after sustaining a dangerous-looking neck injury last week.
  1. Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears, according to coach Gary Kubiak. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (finger) was limited in practice but Kubiak expects the receiver to be "full go" in Friday's session. Tight end Owen Daniels (knee/shoulder) was limited.
  1. Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday despite being listed on the Packers' injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday he has "no concern" that Rodgers would miss the integral matchup with the first-place Vikings. He was a full participant Thursday.
  1. Tony Romo was back at practice for the Cowboys as he continues to stride toward his return to the lineup Sunday, following a collarbone injury that's kept him sidelined for much of the season. Romo had his usual day off Wednesday. 

The Cowboys later added running back Darren McFadden to the injury report Thursday. McFadden was listed as a limited participant with a calf injury. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was just a case of keeping McFadden fresh and that it was nothing serious.

  1. Ryan Fitzpatrick should play Sunday for the Jets, coach Todd Bowles said, "barring any setback." Fitzpatrick underwent thumb surgery last week.
  1. Vincent Jackson (knee) is back at practice for the Buccaneers. The Bucs could really use Jackson as Mike Evans has been their only reliable target in his absence.
  1. Skill-players galore were missing at practice for the Bears. Running back Matt Forte (knee), wideouts Alshon Jeffery (groin/shoulder) and Eddie Royal (knee) were all absent. Talented pass-rusher Pernell McPhee (knee) was also missing. Linebacker Shea McClellin (knee) was limited.
  1. Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (knee) and wideout Philly Brown (shoulder) were limited. Brown banged his shoulder and left practice early, according to the Charlotte Observer.
  1. Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (illness) did not participate in practice. Offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer (concussion) and defensive lineman Alan Branch (elbow) were both limited.
  1. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (hip/knee) didn't practice, along with wideout Malcom Floyd (shoulder), guard D.J. Fluker (concussion,) and tight end Ladarius Green (ankle).
  1. The Raiders saw veteran safety Charles Woodson (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) return to practice.
  1. Niners RB Carlos Hyde (foot) did not practice on Thursday.
  1. Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) did not practice for Seattle. Wideout Doug Baldwin (toe) was limited on Thursday.
  1. Titans RB Dexter McCluster suffered a knee injury during Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return. Safety Da'Norris Searcy also suffered a knee injury and didn't return.
  1. Jaguars LB Dan Skuta suffered a groin injury against the Titans and did not return. The Jaguars announced after the game that guard Zane Beadles underwent evaluation for a concussion.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald – and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby healthy again: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby told reporters on Monday that he's fully recovered from last year's knee issues and that he's "feeling better than I ever have."
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson believes low hits 'something the league needs' to look into

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has spent the past five months thinking about the season-ending knee injury he suffered late in the 2023 season. His takeaway: Vulnerable offensive players are not protected the way they need to be.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (knee) plans to be ready for training camp

Giants QB Daniel Jones says the plan is to be ready for the start of training camp, as he recovers from a significant knee injury, and believes he's still the best option at QB for New York.
news

Smart Heart Sports Coalition driving change in Year 1

After being founded in March 2023, The Smart Heart Sports Coalition is making significant progress after its first full year with significant changes in laws in several states across the United States of America.
news

CeeDee Lamb not present at start of Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts

With no extension in sight, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made himself scarce as the team opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Lamb is not at the first day of the offseason program on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to three-year, $75 million extension

The Eagles have exercised DeVonta Smith's fifth-year option and signed the wideout to a new three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets unveil 'Legacy Collection' uniforms, updated primary logo

The Jets on Monday unveiled their new "Legacy Collection" uniforms, which hearken back to the glory days of the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the franchise.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Speaking Sunday at his youth football camp in Las Vegas, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters he had no desire to be traded and looks forward to the Antonio Pierce era.
news

Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.