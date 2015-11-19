Injuries: Hopkins (knee) misses practice, should play

The Houston Texans receiver worked out on the side Thursday due to a knee injury, the Houston Chronicle reported.
With T.J. Yates slated to get the start at quarterback for a concussed Brian Hoyer on Sunday versus the New York Jets, the Texans need their go-to target healthy.
"I'm good," Hopkins assured reporters Thursday. "I'm 100 percent."
It's possible Houston is being cautious with their most important offensive weapon. Hopkins played all 63 snaps Monday night, including a ridiculous touchdown grab in a win over the Bengals.
Facing Darrelle Revis and the Jets, if Hopkins remains hobbled throughout the weekend, it will be a major concern for a team scratching to remain tied atop the AFC South. He will be a name to track when the official reports come out Friday afternoon.
O'Brien also added he hasn't ruled out Hoyer for Sunday, and he would see how it goes Friday for the veteran signal-caller.
Here's the rest of Thursday's injury news:
- Cardinals wideout Michael Floyd isn't practicing as he deals with a hamstring injury. Floyd enjoyed a banner day Sunday against the Seahawks and could be useful against a staunch Bengals team on Sunday night. Guard Mike Iupati returned to practice after sustaining a dangerous-looking neck injury last week.
- Broncos pass rusher DeMarcus Ware (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears, according to coach Gary Kubiak. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (finger) was limited in practice but Kubiak expects the receiver to be "full go" in Friday's session. Tight end Owen Daniels (knee/shoulder) was limited.
- Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday despite being listed on the Packers' injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder injury. Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday he has "no concern" that Rodgers would miss the integral matchup with the first-place Vikings. He was a full participant Thursday.
- Tony Romo was back at practice for the Cowboys as he continues to stride toward his return to the lineup Sunday, following a collarbone injury that's kept him sidelined for much of the season. Romo had his usual day off Wednesday.
The Cowboys later added running back Darren McFadden to the injury report Thursday. McFadden was listed as a limited participant with a calf injury. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was just a case of keeping McFadden fresh and that it was nothing serious.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick should play Sunday for the Jets, coach Todd Bowles said, "barring any setback." Fitzpatrick underwent thumb surgery last week.
- Vincent Jackson (knee) is back at practice for the Buccaneers. The Bucs could really use Jackson as Mike Evans has been their only reliable target in his absence.
- Skill-players galore were missing at practice for the Bears. Running back Matt Forte (knee), wideouts Alshon Jeffery (groin/shoulder) and Eddie Royal (knee) were all absent. Talented pass-rusher Pernell McPhee (knee) was also missing. Linebacker Shea McClellin (knee) was limited.
- Panthers cornerback Charles Tillman (knee) and wideout Philly Brown (shoulder) were limited. Brown banged his shoulder and left practice early, according to the Charlotte Observer.
- Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins (illness) did not participate in practice. Offensive lineman Sebastian Vollmer (concussion) and defensive lineman Alan Branch (elbow) were both limited.
- Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (hip/knee) didn't practice, along with wideout Malcom Floyd (shoulder), guard D.J. Fluker (concussion,) and tight end Ladarius Green (ankle).
- The Raiders saw veteran safety Charles Woodson (shoulder) and center Rodney Hudson (ankle) return to practice.
- Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) did not practice for Seattle. Wideout Doug Baldwin (toe) was limited on Thursday.
- Titans RB Dexter McCluster suffered a knee injury during Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return. Safety Da'Norris Searcy also suffered a knee injury and didn't return.
- Jaguars LB Dan Skuta suffered a groin injury against the Titans and did not return. The Jaguars announced after the game that guard Zane Beadles underwent evaluation for a concussion.