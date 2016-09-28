Injuries: Gronk has 'no setbacks'; Jay Cutler limited

The wide receiver hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury in camp, but Tennessee is optimistic that Wright will return to action soon.
"I think there's no limitations on (Kendall) come Wednesday," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said on Monday, per the team.
Safety Da'Norris Searcy will miss "a few weeks" with an ankle injury, per Mularkey. Also, tight end Delanie Walker (hamstring) and guard Quinton Spain (knee) did not participate in practice.
Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:
- The Texans officially placed star defensive end J.J. Watt on injured reserve with a back injury. Watt could be sidelined for the remainder of the season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Watt out, Cushing in. Inside linebacker Brian Cushing returned to practice on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He hasn't seen the field since suffering a knee injury in Week 1. Coach Bill O'Brien said it's "great to get him back" and that Cushing is "ramping it up to be able to play."
Cushing told NFL Network's Steve Wyche that he has "every intention" of playing Sunday against the Titans, but that he also has to be smart about his return so he can play through the season. Cushing's only issue now is pain tolerance.
- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has a hairline fracture in his knee. Coach Jason Garrett told reporters it's a day-to-day, week-to-week thing, though he's hopeful the star wideout will be available against the 49ers this weekend.
Dallas will also be without tackle Tyron Smith (back) in practice. Fellow offensive lineman Doug Free (quad) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) will be limited participants.
Garrett added that guard La'el Collins is going to get second and third opinions on his injured toe. No decision has been made yet regarding surgery for the lineman. Rapoport reported that Collins is tentatively expected to miss six to 10 weeks.
In other Cowboys news, the team placed rookie defensive end Charles Tapper (back) on injured reserve.
- Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo were limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Other than that, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no update on Brissett's thumb injury. For what it's worth, Brissett says his thumb felt fine after he threw in practice per WEEI.
On his shoulder injury, Garoppolo said, "It's coming along. ... I'm just taking it day-by-day right now, trying to get to the best of my ability on Sunday."
Good news for the Pats: Rob Gronkowski told reporters he had "no setbacks" regarding his hamstring injury during Thursday night's win. Also, Dont'a Hightower's knee injury is only a slight meniscus tear and the linebacker is progressing nicely, per Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald. Both were limited in practice.
- The Dolphins have ruled out four players for Thursday night's tilt with the Bengals: tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion), running back Arian Foster (hamstring), linebacker Koa Misi (neck) and center Mike Pouncey (hip).
Among those questionable are linebacker Kiko Alonso (hamstring), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (shoulder) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring).
- Steelers safety Robert Golden (hamstring), wide receiver Eli Rogers and linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee) didn't practice.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (thumb), wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee), guard Kyle Long (shoulder) and cornerback Tracy Porter (knee) were limited in practice. Linebacker Danny Trevathan (thumb) and running backs Jeremy Langford (ankle) andKa'Deem Carey (hamstring) did not practice.
- Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters that veteran cornerback Darrelle Revissuffered an ankle injury and did not practice, adding there is not much concern surrounding the injury. Wide receiver Eric Decker (shoulder) also did not practice and will probably go for an MRI.
Bowles added that wide receiver Jalin Marshall and defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas both suffered torn labrums and will miss a couple of weeks.
- Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Tackle Cordy Glenn (foot), cornerback Ronald Darby(hamstring), wide receiver Greg Salas(groin), wideout Marquise Goodwin and safety Colt Anderson (foot) were limited participants.
- Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) is ready to return to practice this week, Rapoport reported. However, the tailback did not practice with the team Wednesday, instead working out on his own.
- Jamaal Charles is back. The Kansas City running back (knee) will practice on Wednesday after running with the scout team for the past two weeks. Cornerback Marcus Peters (flu), tackle Jah Reid (knee), running back Charcandrick West and pass rusher Tamba Hali will not practice.
- Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a reoccurring shoulder injury. Among those who did not practice are cornerback Darius Butler (hamstring), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (knee), wide receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder) and tackleJoe Reitz (back).
- Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu won't practice after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday night.
Browns quarterback Josh McCown (shoulder), linebacker Nate Orchard (ankle) and rookie defensive end Carl Nassib (hand) are not practicing.
- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson is not practicing while he recovers from knee and ankle injuries.
- Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (shoulder) and defensive end Jared Odrick (triceps) did not practice Wednesday.
- Lions tight end Eric Ebron (ankle), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) and linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad) did not practice on Wednesday.
- The Chargers officially placed linebacker Manti Te'o on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon.
Defensive end Joey Bosa was limited in practice with his hamstring injury. Tight end Antonio Gates (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (clavicle), cornerback Brandon Flowers (concussion) and tackle King Dunlap (illness) did not practice.