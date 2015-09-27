Injuries: Geno Smith active; Eric Decker out for Jets

Jets quarterback Geno Smith is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. The starting quarterback was sidelined last month with a broken jaw he suffered when he was punched by a teammate in the locker room. With Smith's return, the Jets will have three active quarterbacks on their roster.
The Jets will be with receiver Eric Decker who will miss the contest with a PCL sprain, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The wideout might miss just one week with the injury.
Through two weeks, Decker has taken advantage of matchups and defensive attention on Brandon Marshall. Decker compiled 10 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including eight catches for 97 yards on Monday night before leaving with the injury.
Sans Decker and receiver Chris Owusu (knee), the Jets will need more out of rookie speedster Devin Smith.
On the plus side for New York, running back Chris Ivory (quad) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Ivory looked slowed a tad on Monday night, so the Jets could curtail the carries for the bulldozing back, even if he's active.
Darrelle Revis is good to go with a groin injury, per Rapoport. The corner has been a turnover machine thus far in his return to New York. In two games, Revis has compiled eight tackles, one interception and three fumbles recovered.
Other injury news we are tracking in advance of Sunday's games:
- Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has passed concussion protocol and will play against the Buccaneers, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Hopkins was listed as probable by the team Friday.
- Good news for the Dolphins' offense: tight end Jordan Cameron (groin) and running back Lamar Miller are both expected to play versus the Buffalo Bills.
- Todd Gurley is making his debut Sunday, coach Jeff Fisher told NFL Media's Steve Wyche. Don't expect a heavy workload for the rookie coming off an ACL tear as the Rams will ease the No. 10 overall pick into the rotation.
- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans. Former first-round pick Star Lotulelei will start at defensive tackle.
- Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is inactive for Sunday's game with the Rams, is walking down the field during warmups with his right arm in a sizable sling, Wyche reports. There hasn't been much clarity on the injury that is keeping him out of action, but his arm/shoulder obviously is being restricted.
- Jaguars running back Denard Robinson, safety Johnathan Cyprien and tackle Luke Joeckel are inactive for Sunday's contest against New England.
- The Packers announced Sunday that running back Eddie Lacy (ankle) and wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle) are probable for Monday night vs. the Chiefs.