Around the NFL

Injuries: Geno Smith active; Eric Decker out for Jets

Published: Sep 27, 2015 at 05:20 AM

Jets quarterback Geno Smith is active for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. The starting quarterback was sidelined last month with a broken jaw he suffered when he was punched by a teammate in the locker room. With Smith's return, the Jets will have three active quarterbacks on their roster.

The Jets will be with receiver Eric Decker who will miss the contest with a PCL sprain, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The wideout might miss just one week with the injury.

Through two weeks, Decker has taken advantage of matchups and defensive attention on Brandon Marshall. Decker compiled 10 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including eight catches for 97 yards on Monday night before leaving with the injury.

Sans Decker and receiver Chris Owusu (knee), the Jets will need more out of rookie speedster Devin Smith.

On the plus side for New York, running back Chris Ivory (quad) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Ivory looked slowed a tad on Monday night, so the Jets could curtail the carries for the bulldozing back, even if he's active.

Darrelle Revis is good to go with a groin injury, per Rapoport. The corner has been a turnover machine thus far in his return to New York. In two games, Revis has compiled eight tackles, one interception and three fumbles recovered.

Other injury news we are tracking in advance of Sunday's games:

  1. Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has passed concussion protocol and will play against the Buccaneers, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Hopkins was listed as probable by the team Friday.
  1. Good news for the Dolphins' offense: tight end Jordan Cameron (groin) and running back Lamar Miller are both expected to play versus the Buffalo Bills.
  1. DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
  1. Todd Gurley is making his debut Sunday, coach Jeff Fisher told NFL Media's Steve Wyche. Don't expect a heavy workload for the rookie coming off an ACL tear as the Rams will ease the No. 10 overall pick into the rotation.
  1. Marshawn Lynch (calf) will play for the Seattle Seahawks versus the Bears.
  1. Browns receiver Dwayne Bowe is inactive for Cleveland's game against Oakland.
  1. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with New Orleans. Former first-round pick Star Lotulelei will start at defensive tackle.
  1. Chargers cornerback Brandon Flowers is inactive versus Minnesota. Jason Verrett (foot) is active.
  1. Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday against the Bengals.
  1. Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who is inactive for Sunday's game with the Rams, is walking down the field during warmups with his right arm in a sizable sling, Wyche reports. There hasn't been much clarity on the injury that is keeping him out of action, but his arm/shoulder obviously is being restricted.
  1. Jaguars running back Denard Robinson, safety Johnathan Cyprien and tackle Luke Joeckel are inactive for Sunday's contest against New England.
  1. The Packers announced Sunday that running back Eddie Lacy (ankle) and wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle) are probable for Monday night vs. the Chiefs.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL, NFLPA discussing potential changes to COVID-19 protocols based on new CDC guidance

New CDC guidelines are driving potential changes to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols that would cut the isolation period from 10 days to five days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts place Carson Wentz on reserve/COVID-19 list; QB could miss Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts could be without ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ in Week 17 after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jerry Jones pleased with Dak Prescott's 'execution' in Cowboys' blowout win: 'What slump?'

Two weeks ago, Jerry Jones acknowledged that his star quarterback, ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, was indeed in a slump. On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys owner declared it over, or more accurately, denied its very existence.
news

Dan Campbell open to Jared Goff as Lions starting QB in 2022: 'I don't see why not'

Jared Goff's once uncertain future in Detroit appears close to gaining a bit more clarity following comments from head coach Dan Campbell on Tuesday.
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'know we've got to improve a lot' before even thinking about playoffs

Arizona clinched a playoff berth despite its most recent loss, but securing a spot in the postseason hasn't been the focus. Being a successful football team matters more to coach Kliff Kingsbury.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield will 'bounce back and I think he'll be better for it'

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his teammates have a chance to turn things around drastically in the final couple of weeks if they can win out and get some help from the Rams and Chiefs.
news

Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening's only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Dolphins' win over Saints on Monday night

With steady work from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a whole lot from wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins were able to get a hard-fought win as Miami shut down New Orleans for a 20-3 victory on "Monday Night Football." 
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson (MCL) headed to IR, Cam Akers could return Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that RB Darrell Henderson suffered an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve, but Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July, could be available for Sunday. 
news

Week 16 Monday inactives: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."
news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered right thumb injury, status for Week 17 uncertain

Niners quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Further evaluation and an update on his status for Sunday is expected Wednesday.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers announced Monday that wide receiver Mike Evans was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW