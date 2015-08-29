Injuries: Garrett Hartley suffers hamstring injury

Garrett Hartley left Saturday's game in Buffalo after suffering a right hamstring injury in the first quarter and didn't return.
After the game, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Hartley will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Tomlin said Hartley's availability doesn't "look positive in terms of the opener."
Hartley was signed just over two weeks ago to replace Shaun Suisham, who will miss the season with a torn ACL.
Here's a rundown of other notable injuries from Saturday's games:
- The injuries continue to pile up for the Packers. Randall Cobbsuffered a minor shoulder injury against the Eagles, the Packers announced. However, Cobb's teammates believe the injury is minor, likely just a sprain, sources informed of the wideout's condition told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. It's not a broken collarbone, Rapoport reported.
Green Bay offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga's left ankle was examined by a doctor during the game, per ESPN.com. He was on the bench with an ice pack on his ankle, and did not return.
Free safety Micah Hyde was carted off to the locker room during the game with what the team later reported was a neck injury.
- Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton left Saturday's game with a neck injury and didn't return, according to the team. Trainers checked him out on the sidelines after his 1-yard touchdown run on the team's first drive. After the game, coach Marvin Lewis said Dalton was "fine" and that taking him out of the game was simply a precautionary move, ESPN reported.
- Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ran to the locker room (thumb) late in the second quarter of Saturday's game. It didn't appear to be serious, but he sat out the remainder of the game.
- Colts defensive tackle Arthur Jonessuffered an ankle injury in the win over the Rams, but X-rays were negative, according to Rapoport. He is scheduled to have an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity of the injury, per a source informed of his injury.
- Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams injured his knee during the first half and did not return. NFL Media's Kim Jones reports Williams did not sustain ligament damage.
- Browns running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Pierre Desir both left with concussions and did not return, the team said.
- Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore went to the locker room early in the first quarter to undergo concussion tests. While he was cleared of a concussion, he sat out the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.
- Eagles starting offensive lineman Lane Johnson suffered a sprained left MCL during a failed two-point conversion attempt against the Packers in the first quarter, according to NJ.com. Chip Kelly said after the game that linebacker Kiko Alonso was held out due to a nagging leg injury, according to phillymag.com.
- Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldmansuffered a concussion during Saturday's game, according to the Chicago Tribune. Defensive tackle Jeremiah Ratliffleft the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, according to ESPN.com. Cornerback Tracy Porter is also out with a nagging hamstring injury.
- Dolphins center Mike Pouncey left during the first half of a 13-9 win over the Falcons with a knee injury. After the game, Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said the team thinks Pouncey will be "OK."