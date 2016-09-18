Around the NFL

Injuries: Foster, Stewart left games, didn't return

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 12:05 PM

Dolphins running back Arian Foster left Sunday's game loss to the Patriots with a groin injury. He didn't return to the game.

The veteran running back's injury history is well known. He had also been dealing with a hamstring injury during the week but was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Jay Ajayi came in and promptly lost a fumble on the Dolphins' opening drive of the second half. The Dolphins staged a solid comeback in the second half but came up short, 31-24.

After the game, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the training staff told him Foster wasn't going to be able to re-enter the game as soon as the injury happened.

Here's the other injuries we are tracking for Week 2's early games:

  1. Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah was ruled out in the second half with an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter. Detroit lost 16-15 to the Titans.
  1. The Panthers saw injuries to two running backs early on against the 49ers. Jonathan Stewart suffered a hamstring injury and left early. Later on, backup Fozzy Whittaker was hit hard and was evaluated for a concussion but later returned to the game.
  1. Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a right shoulder injury and didn't return in win over the Dolphins.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported after the game that Garoppolo suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, according to someone informed of the results of exams performed at the hospital today. Garoppolo's chances of playing Thursday against the Texans are slim, per Garafolo, but the Patriots are hopeful he can return Week 4.

  1. Buccaneers running back Doug Martininjured his hamstring in a 40-7 loss. Tight end Luke Stocker (ankle), wide receiver Cecil Shorts (hamstring) and defensive end Robert Ayers (ankle) also went down to injury.
  1. Star pass rusher DeMarcus Ware suffered an ulna fracture near his elbow, coach Gary Kubiak revealed after the game. Ware will undergo further evaluation on Monday after suffering the injury while trying to tackle Andrew Luck on a third-quarter scramble. It's not clear yet if Ware can play through the injury.
  1. Chargers running back Danny Woodhead was carted to the locker room with an knee injury and did not return to San Diego's win.
  1. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was ruled out of Sunday night's game after suffering a right knee injury in the third quarter.
  1. Lions running back Ameer Abdullah left with a foot injury and didn't return.
  1. Browns quarterback Josh McCown went to the locker room with a left shoulder injury after taking a shot in the first quarter. He later came back to the game without missing a snap. The Browns blew a 20-2 lead and lost 25-20 to Baltimore. Pass rusher Carl Nassib left with a hand injury and didn't return.

Browns center Cameron Erving also left the stadium following the loss, via an ambulance as a precaution, per a statement from the Browns spokesperson. Erving was later diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion, and the team announced he will remain hospitalized overnight for observation.

  1. Redskins defensive tackle Kedric Golston left the game with a hamstring injury and didn't return. After Washington's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys, coach Jay Gruden said Golston would undergo an MRI for further evaluation.
  1. Indianapolis' already-depleted secondary took more hits on Sunday. Colts cornerback Darius Butler was knocked out with a hamstring injury and Antonio Cromartie is questionable to return with an injured shoulder. Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief left the game with a head and neck injury.
  1. Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was carted off the field on a stretcher. This is the second Saints cornerback to go down this season. He was evaluated for a concussion and didn't return to the game, which the Saints lost, 16-13.
  1. Texans wideout Braxton Miller was ruled out in the second half with a hamstring injury in a 19-12 win over the Chiefs.
  1. Titans linebacker Avery Williamson left with a back injury and didn't return against Detroit.
  1. Jaguars offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was carted off the field after sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter. Beachum was taken to a nearby hospital. Defensive tackle Roy Miller also sat out Jacksonville's loss with a hand injury.
  1. Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls suffered a leg injury and did not return.
