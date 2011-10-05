Injuries force Colts to play musical chairs with offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS -- Let the juggling act begin in Indianapolis.
With starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo expected to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs because of an ankle injury, backup left tackle Ben Ijalana on injured reserve with a torn ACL and starting right guard Ryan Diem still recovering from a sprained left ankle, the Colts depth chart could have as many lines through it as an NFL play.
"Practice will go along this week and we'll see where we are. We do have a lot of possibilities and some of them are too endless to go through," coach Jim Caldwell said Wednesday. "It's just the way it is. You take a look at where you are and adjust accordingly."
Losing Castonzo would probably force the winless Colts to move right tackle Jeff Linkenbach to the left side, where he finished Monday night's game.
Moving Linkenbach would allow Indy to insert Michael Toudouze, who spent the past four years in Indy and was re-signed Wednesday, at right tackle. The Colts also could use Mike Tepper, a first-year player who replaced Linkenbach at that spot for the final eight minutes at Tampa Bay, or they could move Diem back to his old spot -- if he's healthy -- and keep Mike Pollak at right guard.
This version of musical chairs probably will not include the Colts' other new signee, former Atlanta Falcon and New England Patriot Quinn Ojinnaka, but if the downward spiral continues, they might not have a choice.
Indy also is trying to find healthy bodies on the defensive line after Eric Foster was put on injured reserve with a dislocated right ankle. Foster had replaced the injured Fili Moala the past two weeks, and there's no assurance Moala will be back this week.
Rookie defensive tackle Drake Nevis also couldn't finish Monday night's game, so the Colts used defensive ends Jamaal Anderson and Tyler Brayton inside. On Wednesday, they promoted Ricardo Mathews, a seventh-round draft pick in 2010, from the practice squad to the active roster.
