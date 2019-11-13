Injuries: Falcons TE Austin Hooper suffered MCL sprain

After a knee injury scare that required an MRI but ultimately proved to be little of anything, Bell was again sidelined Wednesday. The reason this time: illness.
The weather shifted in the midwest and along the east coast this week thanks to an arctic front that delivered snow to much of the region. It's that time of year for many to get the sniffles and start bundling up before going outside. Bell might be wise to add a layer or two before practice.
Bell is mired in his worst professional season of his career, averaging just 3.1 rushing yards per carry on 143 attempts while running behind a maligned Jets offensive line. He's also had to attempt to make plays while lining up alongside backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Luke Falk before Sam Darnold returned from mononucleosis.
The Jets also named linebacker CJ Mosley (groin) among the list of players who did not practice. Receivers Robby Anderson (back/shoulder) and Demaryius Thomas (knee/hamstring), offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and Ryan Kalil (knee) were among the limited participants.
Other injuries we're monitoring around the league:
»Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to be out about a month with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Coach Dan Quinn said it would be a "long shot" for running back Devonta Freeman (foot) to play on Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan (ankle) also didn't participate in practice.
»Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jason Peters had an arthroscopic procedure to clean up his knee and will practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said. Receiver Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is day-to-day, Pederson added.
»Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (shoulder) returned to practice and is eligible to officially return from injured reserve in Week 14. Ross has not played since Cincinnati's Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh.
Tight end Tyler Eifert (rest), receiver Alex Erickson (back) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) were all DNPs. Right tackle Bobby Hart (shoulder) was limited.
»Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett says he doesn't anticipate wide receiver Amari Cooper (knee/ankle) doing much in practice today. Guard Zack Martin (back/ankle), tackle La'el Collins (knee) are still working through issues, Garrett added. Also, guard Connor Williams underwent arthroscopic knee surgery Tuesday.
Defensive end Michael Bennett provided the team with an excused absence and was cleared to miss practice.
»Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said cornerback Patrick Peterson is day-to-day with calf injury. Kingsbury is unsure if Peterson will practice today.
»Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who missed last Sunday's game with a knee injury, is expected to fully practice today and is in line to start in Week 11 barring setbacks.
Wide receiver Devin Funchess will return to practice today, per Reich. Funchess was placed on injured reserve after suffering a clavicle injury in Week 1.
Wideouts T.Y Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand), tight end Jack Doyle (shoulder), and running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) all did not practice while linebacker Darius Leonard (abdomen) was limited.
»Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery was a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury.
»Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is not practicing today and is considered day-to-day, coach Zac Taylor said.
» The Baltimore Ravens announced wideouts Marquise Brown (ankle) and Chris Moore (thumb) were limited in practice.
»Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said offensive tackle Rick Wagner and running back Ty Johnson are in the concussion protocol. Safety Tracy Walker (knee) and defensive ends Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and Romeo Okwara (groin) will not participate in practice today, Patricia added.
»Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (illness) and linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ribs) are questionable for Thursday night's game against the Browns. Receivier Ryan Switzer (back), running back Benny Snell Jr. (knee) and fullback Roosevelt Nix (knee) have been ruled out.
»Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) and defensive back Eric Murray (knee) will not play against the Steelers. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are both listed as questionable.
»Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (foot) sat out practice Wednesday, but mid-week rest days have not been uncommon for CMC this year. Rookie offensive tackle Greg Little (concussion) was limited at practice.
»New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) was limited in practice while left tackle Andrus Peat (forearm) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore did not practice.
»Oakland Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is "questionable at best" for Week 11, according to coach Jon Gruden.
»Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet (ankle) and linebacker Carl Nassib (groin) were limited practice participants.
»Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (toe), cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion) were all limited in practice. Running back Chris Thompson is dealing with a toe injury and did not practice.
»Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday. Guard Josh Kline (concussion) also did not practice, while defensive back Andrew Sendejo (groin) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (groin) were limited.
» The Denver Broncos claimed cornerback Cyrus Jones on Wednesday as he was waived by the Ravens. The Alabama product has played in eight games for the Ravens with one start.