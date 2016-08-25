Around the NFL

Injuries: Falcons' Keanu Neal suffers knee injury

Arian Foster's first preseason catch as a Dolphin wound up going for 16 yards thanks to a nasty stiff-arm. Atlanta's first-round pick Keanu Neal was the recipient of the veteran's move, and more than his psyche was hurt after the play.

Neal had to be helped off the field with a right knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday night's preseason action, but walked to the locker room under his own power. Neal did not return to the 17-6 loss to the Dolphins.

The Falcons announced Friday Neal did suffer some damage to his knee, and will need to undergo a minor surgical procedure. He is expected to miss three to four weeks, and the scope will be performed Monday, the team said.

The Falcons had high hopes for the rookie safety this upcoming season, and losing him for any period of time would be a blow to their secondary.

Here are the other injuries we are keeping track of Thursday night:

  1. Miami also had a big-name defender leave the contest early. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh suffered an ankle injury and did not come back in the game.
  1. Falcons star wideout Julio Jones did not return to the game after an ankle injury. The injury came on a play where Jones drew a pass interference call on a deep pass in the first half. Cameras later showed Jones on the sideline, so it doesn't appear to be serious.
  1. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn left the field with a shoulder injury and was out for the remainder of the game. ESPN reported that Clayborn will undergo an MRI on his left shoulder Friday.
  1. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins has an ankle injury and did not return for the Dolphins.
  1. Isaiah Pead is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Dolphins running back did not come back in for the rest of the game.
  1. Cowboys nation is collectively holding its breath after Tony Romo grabbed his back in pain following a hit on the third play of the game against the Seahawks. The team later announced it was a coach's decision to not have Romo come back in the game.
