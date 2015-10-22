Injuries: Everson Griffen opens up about illness

Around the NFL

Everson Griffen shed some light Thursday on his mysterious absence during the Vikings' victory over the Chiefs last week.

Griffen was a surprising late scratch on Sunday due to an illness, and the team didn't provide further details at the time.

The Vikings defensive end told reporters he felt bad Sunday morning and went to the hospital. Griffen didn't disclose his medical situation and said he checked out of the hospital under his own power in order to watch the end of the game.

Ben Goessling of ESPN reported Griffen underwent a heart-related test during his hospital stay.

Griffen didn't practice earlier this week, but said he has no doubts he'll be 100 percent to play versus the Lions this week. Griffen participated in practice Thursday.

The USC product has had a standout season, anchoring a stout Minnesota defensive line.

Here are other injuries we're keeping track of today:

  1. Doctors didn't clearVictor Cruz to return to practice. An MRI showed Cruz's calf still hasn't healed. The Giants wide receiver did drills on the side during the team's practice.
  1. Dez Bryant (foot) has not been ruled out against the Giants and is considered day-to-day. Bryant did not practice Thursday, but has participated in conditioning drills.

In other Cowboys injury news, defensive end Greg Hardy missed practice due to illness.

  1. Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota didn't take part in Titans practice. He's trying to come back from an MCL sprain he suffered last week against the Dolphins.
  1. Odell Beckhammissed practice due to his lingering hamstring injury.
  1. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon returned to practice after missing last week's loss to the Texans with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle/thigh) was limited in practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Sen'Derrick Marks (knee) and Allen Robinson (lower leg) were limited.

  1. Jadeveon Clowneywas back on the practice field and was in pads. The former No. 1 pick has been dealing with an ankle injury.
  1. Rex Ryan announced the long list of Billsnot playing Sunday against the Jaguars in London: Tyrod Taylor (knee), Sammy Watkins (ankle), Karlos Williams (concussion), Percy Harvin, Seantrel Henderson (concussion) and Kyle Williams (knee).
  1. Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd missed another day of practice.
  1. Cardinals wideout John Brown's hamstring tightened up during practice and he was limited. He played with a hamstring injury last week and it didn't affect his play as he totaled 196 yards on 10 catches against the Steelers. Tight end Darren Fells (shoulder) did not practice and linebacker LaMarr Woodley (chest) was limited.
  1. Keenan Allen (hip) and Antonio Gates (knee) both missed their second-straight practices for the Chargers.
  1. Niners safety Antoine Bethea left for the locker room in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return against the Seahawks.

