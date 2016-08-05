Injuries: Eric Rogers tears ACL, done for season

The former Canadian Football League star receiver has a torn ACL and will miss the 2016 season, 49ers head coach Chip Kelly said Friday.
Rogers signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2013 but didn't make the team, spending time in the Arena Football League before signing with the Calgary Stampeders, where he flourished. Rogers led the league in receiving with 1,448 yards and 10 touchdowns before signing with the 49ers in January.
It was the first important signing of the Chip Kelly era in San Francisco, but its impact is yet to be determined and will be put on hold as Rogers spends the season recovering and rehabbing.
Here are more injuries we're tracking on Friday:
- Bills rookie linebacker Reggie Ragland has a knee injury, though it doesn't look like ligaments are involved, head coach Rex Ryan told reporters. The coach added that he was "very concerned." An MRI on Ragland's knee was inconclusive, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Ragland will see more doctors and seek a second opinion Monday.
Tight end Jim Dray has an ankle injury, and defensive tackle Jerel Worthy was taken out of practice to be evaluated for a concussion.
In addition, Bills linebacker Kevin Reddick has an MCL sprain, a source with knowledge of the injury told Rapoport.
- Colts center Ryan Kelly (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's Hall of Fame Game. Defensive end Kendall Langford also sat out of practice Friday.
- Also in Miami, fans of the Dolphins' offense are breathing a sigh of relief at the sight of Jay Ajayi, who is back at practice after sitting out most of the week with a knee bruise.
Ndamukong Suh is missing Friday's practice. The Miami Dolphins' defensive tackle is dealing with a back issue, according to multiple reports. Suh has never missed a game due to injury in his six-year career.
The Dolphins are likely taking precautions with their highly paid defensive star. Suh is one of several Miami players getting the day off. Offensive tackle Branden Albert, defensive lineman Jason Jones and linebacker Kiko Alonso are all on rest days.
- Eagles running back Ryan Mathews and guard Brandon Brooks are making their camp debuts Friday -- though their capacities are undetermined -- after missing the first seven camp practices for veterans. According to multiple reports, Jason Peters (quad), Malcolm Jenkins (hamstring) and Wendell Smallwood (quad) are not practicing.
Jordan Matthewssuffered a left knee injury. Coach Doug Pederson told SiriusXM NFL Radio that everything is fine, Matthews is just going to be sore for a couple of days.
Defensive end Marcus Smithsuffered a concussion during practice. Tight end Zach Ertz was evaluated for a concussion but has been cleared.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive end George Johnson on injured reserve Friday with a hip injury, ending his season.
- New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan returned to practice wearing a non-contact jersey after suffering a minor shoulder injury earlier this week.
- In Chicago, the Bears are foregoing full pads for Friday. Missing practice altogether are receivers Alshon Jeffery, Kevin White and Eddie Royal, and tight end Zach Miller.
- Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) will not practice again Friday night. Linebacker Andrew Dachkar is heading back to Dallas to have thumb surgery, coach Jason Garrett said. He's expected to miss a few weeks at the most.