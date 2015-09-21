Injuries: Eddie Lacy (ankle) might be ready for 'MNF'

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Green Bay's hard-charging running back, who sprained his ankle Sunday against the Seahawks, is a candidate to play Sept. 28 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rapoport was told that Lacy's injury is minor, even if it kept him from finishing off a 27-17 win over Seattle. In his absence, reliable backup James Starks plowed for 95 yards inside a scheme that also saw superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw for 249 yards against the holdout-riddled Legion of Boom.
Lacy's injury was never thought to be serious, but his importance to this top-flight offense cannot be understated. The third-year rumbler ranked second to only Marshawn Lynch last season in the "Elusive Rating" cooked up annually by Pro Football Focus.
Lacy's 24 missed tackles in 2014 also trailed only Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell, giving Green Bay the ideal battering ram for frozen afternoons at Lambeau Field. Getting him back in time for Monday makes Kansas City's job of stopping the Packers a full-fledged nightmare in Week 3.
Other injuries we're tracking on this newsy Monday:
- The Saints believe quarterback Drew Brees has a shoulder injury that likely will cause him to miss games, Rapoport reported, according to sources with knowledge of the injury. Brees could potentially miss several games, and is scheduled to undergo more tests to determine the injury on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Rapoport.
- Colts cornerback Vontae Davis suffered a concussion during the second quarter of Monday's 20-7 loss to the New York Jets. Teammate Dwayne Allen also left in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. In addition, linebacker D'Qwell Jackson walked off the field under his own power with an undisclosed ailment during the final minute.
- Jets receiver Eric Decker went to the locker room in the second half with a knee injury and didn't return against the Colts. He will have an MRI on Tuesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles said after the game. Decker told reporters that he does not think his injury is serious and will not require surgery.
Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie was active Monday night against the Colts. Cromartie suffered a scary knee injury in Week 1 and was diagnosed with a hyperextension. He was listed as questionable earlier this week.
- Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to miss a few weeks with an injured hamstring, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport. He'll be out at least two weeks. Bears coach John Fox categorized Cutler's injury as "not really severe" and closer to a strain, per Rapoport. Backup Jimmy Clausen will take over in Cutler's absence.
- Browns quarterback Josh McCown is still in concussion protocol and coach Mike Pettine said they'll know in a day or so whether he'll be able to practice on Wednesday. McCown has been out since taking a hit in the first half of Cleveland's loss to the Jets in Week 1.
- Lions coach Jim Caldwell acknowledged Monday that he's unsure if quarterback Matthew Stafford will be available for Sunday night's tilt with the Broncos. "We'll see. Like I said, he's very, very sore, there's no question about that. He got hit far too many times (Sunday against the Vikings)," Caldwell said, per the Detroit Free Press.
- Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that rookie running back Tevin Coleman suffered a cracked rib in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants. Quinn told reporters that Coleman's return hinges on his pain threshold, but Rapoport was told that Coleman is expected to miss a few weeks, per a source briefed on his injury. That puts the onus on second-year runner Devonta Freeman to carry the load heading into Sunday's road tilt with the Cowboys.
- Also from Rapoport, Packers defensive tackle Josh Boyd underwent an MRI on Monday, but the first diagnosis on his battered ankle is better than expected. Boyd broke a small bone in his ankle, but the setback isn't expected to trigger a long-term absence for the third-year interior lineman. The team announced Monday that Boyd was placed on IR-Boomerang.
- The news is not good for Texans offensive lineman Jeff Adams, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing his patella tendon on Sunday against the Panthers, coach Bill O'Brien confirmed.
- The Titans will not have right guard Chance Warmack for their home opener against the Colts, the team announced. Warmack suffered a sprained MCL in their Week 2 loss in Cleveland.