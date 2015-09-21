Around the NFL

Injuries: Eddie Lacy (ankle) might be ready for 'MNF'

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 08:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Packers don't plan to go without Eddie Lacy for long.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Green Bay's hard-charging running back, who sprained his ankle Sunday against the Seahawks, is a candidate to play Sept. 28 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rapoport was told that Lacy's injury is minor, even if it kept him from finishing off a 27-17 win over Seattle. In his absence, reliable backup James Starks plowed for 95 yards inside a scheme that also saw superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers throw for 249 yards against the holdout-riddled Legion of Boom.

Lacy's injury was never thought to be serious, but his importance to this top-flight offense cannot be understated. The third-year rumbler ranked second to only Marshawn Lynch last season in the "Elusive Rating" cooked up annually by Pro Football Focus.

Lacy's 24 missed tackles in 2014 also trailed only Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell, giving Green Bay the ideal battering ram for frozen afternoons at Lambeau Field. Getting him back in time for Monday makes Kansas City's job of stopping the Packers a full-fledged nightmare in Week 3.

Other injuries we're tracking on this newsy Monday:

  1. The Saints believe quarterback Drew Brees has a shoulder injury that likely will cause him to miss games, Rapoport reported, according to sources with knowledge of the injury. Brees could potentially miss several games, and is scheduled to undergo more tests to determine the injury on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Rapoport.
  1. Colts cornerback Vontae Davis suffered a concussion during the second quarter of Monday's 20-7 loss to the New York Jets. Teammate Dwayne Allen also left in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. In addition, linebacker D'Qwell Jackson walked off the field under his own power with an undisclosed ailment during the final minute.
  1. Jets receiver Eric Decker went to the locker room in the second half with a knee injury and didn't return against the Colts. He will have an MRI on Tuesday, Jets coach Todd Bowles said after the game. Decker told reporters that he does not think his injury is serious and will not require surgery.

Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie was active Monday night against the Colts. Cromartie suffered a scary knee injury in Week 1 and was diagnosed with a hyperextension. He was listed as questionable earlier this week.

  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is expected to miss a few weeks with an injured hamstring, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport. He'll be out at least two weeks. Bears coach John Fox categorized Cutler's injury as "not really severe" and closer to a strain, per Rapoport. Backup Jimmy Clausen will take over in Cutler's absence.
  1. Browns quarterback Josh McCown is still in concussion protocol and coach Mike Pettine said they'll know in a day or so whether he'll be able to practice on Wednesday. McCown has been out since taking a hit in the first half of Cleveland's loss to the Jets in Week 1.
  1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell acknowledged Monday that he's unsure if quarterback Matthew Stafford will be available for Sunday night's tilt with the Broncos. "We'll see. Like I said, he's very, very sore, there's no question about that. He got hit far too many times (Sunday against the Vikings)," Caldwell said, per the Detroit Free Press.
  1. Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that rookie running back Tevin Coleman suffered a cracked rib in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Giants. Quinn told reporters that Coleman's return hinges on his pain threshold, but Rapoport was told that Coleman is expected to miss a few weeks, per a source briefed on his injury. That puts the onus on second-year runner Devonta Freeman to carry the load heading into Sunday's road tilt with the Cowboys.
  1. Also from Rapoport, Packers defensive tackle Josh Boyd underwent an MRI on Monday, but the first diagnosis on his battered ankle is better than expected. Boyd broke a small bone in his ankle, but the setback isn't expected to trigger a long-term absence for the third-year interior lineman. The team announced Monday that Boyd was placed on IR-Boomerang.
  1. The news is not good for Texans offensive lineman Jeff Adams, who will miss the rest of the season after tearing his patella tendon on Sunday against the Panthers, coach Bill O'Brien confirmed.
  1. The Titans will not have right guard Chance Warmack for their home opener against the Colts, the team announced. Warmack suffered a sprained MCL in their Week 2 loss in Cleveland.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

news

DeMeco Ryans: Dameon Pierce, Texans RBs will be 'excellent' in Bobby Slowik's run game

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans brought OC Bobby Slowik over from San Francisco with designs on running the Shanahan system, a scheme that historically has generated successful rushing campaigns, in Houston.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin on playing with 10 QBs in four years: 'I've never used it as a crutch'

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin entered 2023 training camp breaking in yet another quarterback. In McLaurin's four seasons, he's played with 10 different starting QBs, but he doesn't bat an eye at the prospect of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Howell or veteran Jacoby Brissett.

news

WR Christian Kirk believes Jaguars can 'most definitely' have NFL's No. 1 offense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk admits guarding against regression is a challenge, but one he and his teammates are up to, especially as they strive for higher marks when they embark on the defense of their AFC South title.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 50-41: Kirk Cousins earns career-high ranking; Cooper Kupp drops

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Vikings QB Kirk Cousins from Nos. 50-41?

news

Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett on returning after daughter's death: 'It's a daily battle, a tough battle'

Barely three months removed from the tragic drowning death of his daughter, Shaquil Barrett is at training camp with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

49ers GM John Lynch on Nick Bosa's camp absence: 'I don't like not having one of our best players here'

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed Nick Bosa's continued absence from training camp as the pass rusher awaits a new contract, stating he doesn't like "not having one of our best players here."

news

Broncos waive KJ Hamler with NFI designation after WR diagnosed with pericarditis

It's a bad Monday for the Denver wide receiver room. The Broncos waived WR KJ Hamler with a non-football illness designation, a move that came after Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick believed to have suffered torn Achilles tendon

Tim Patrick's return has encountered an interruption. The Broncos receiver is believed to have torn his left Achilles tendon during practice Monday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Inside Training Camp Live.

news

Colts HC Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor: When medical staff clears him, he'll play

Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to elaborate on Jonathan Taylor's status on the team after reporters surfaced Sunday that Indianapolis could place the star running back on the NFI list

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey motivated for quick return; Bills' defense adjusting to change

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin participates in first padded practice since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin hit another milestone on Monday, participating in his first padded practice since suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More