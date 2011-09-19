Injuries dominate the top fantasy storylines of Week 2

Welcome back Blount

Many were ready to write off LeGarrette Blount after the Bucs fell behind 17-0 at Minnesota, as it was looking like a repeat of the previous week when the once-promising runner had only five rushing attempts. And when I write many, I mean me. I think I even disparaged Blount on Twitter, too. But coach Raheem Morris stuck to the running game, despite falling behind, and Blount added two rushing touchdowns to end with 19.10 points in NFL.com standard scoring. But you know who was the true hero here? Me. It's true. Because moments after I texted my pal, Frank, to let him know that he had Brandon Lloyd starting on his fantasy team, the fantasy Gods immediately rewarded me with that second touchdown. You are welcome.