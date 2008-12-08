Injuries derail RBs Gore, Hillis; Westbrook explodes in New York

The first week of the fantasy postseason was littered with the remains of broken-down runners, not to mention broken championship dreams. The biggest name to fall was Frank Gore, who was on pace for a monster stat line against the Jets before an injured ankle ended his day. While X-rays were negative, Gore was limping after the game and could be a question mark for Week 15. That means DeShaun Foster could see more carries (or start in a worst-case scenario) when the Niners face the Dolphins in South Florida.