Injuries derail RBs Gore, Hillis; Westbrook explodes in New York

Unfortunately for countless owners, a number of prominent running backs picked a bad time to come up lame.
The first week of the fantasy postseason was littered with the remains of broken-down runners, not to mention broken championship dreams. The biggest name to fall was Frank Gore, who was on pace for a monster stat line against the Jets before an injured ankle ended his day. While X-rays were negative, Gore was limping after the game and could be a question mark for Week 15. That means DeShaun Foster could see more carries (or start in a worst-case scenario) when the Niners face the Dolphins in South Florida.
The rookie had become a viable starter in fantasy land (he was active in 73 percent of NFL.com leagues), but his value went down in a heap when he landed awkwardly making a reception. Hillis left the game against Kansas City with an injured hamstring and was unable to return.
Hillis has already been declared out for the rest of the season, so the Broncos will be forced to use yet another running back in a prominent role. That runner's name is Tatum Bell, and he'll be a popular option on the fantasy waiver wire.
Bell, a former 1,000-yard rusher, will look to avoid the same fate as Hillis, Michael Pittman, Andre Hall and Ryan Torain (all on injured reserve). The Broncos also have Selvin Young in the mix, but he hasn't played in several weeks due to an injured groin.
Gore and Hillis suffered the worst of the running back ailments, but they weren't alone.
Joseph Addai and Clinton Portis entered the week with nagging injuries, and neither back finished his respective game in Week 14. Addai, who was on the injury report with an injured knee, suffered a shoulder ailment against the Bengals and was limited to 10 carries and three fantasy points. Portis went to Baltimore with a multitude of injuries and was left on the sidelines for much of the second half.
The Redskins were behind in the game and had to throw the football to attempt a comeback. Since Portis hadn't practiced much last week, Betts was the better option because he had worked on passing situations in practice.
Fantasy leaguers who survived despite these stinkers from Addai and Portis do have some light at the end of the tunnel.
Addai next faces a Lions defense that ranks dead last in the league against the run, while Portis battles the Bengals and their 23rd-ranked run defense. While Dominic Rhodes will continue to see some of the workload, it will be difficult to sit Addai based on the matchup. Of course, the hill might be a bit tougher to climb for Portis.
The Redskins' offensive line has taken an enormous hit, as OT Chris Samuels has been lost for the season with a torn triceps. The Redskins could also be without OT Jon Jansen, who is dealing with knee problems. These absences will make life tougher for Portis and Jason Campbell, who's value has sunk like the Titanic in recent weeks.
Overall, these injuries to Gore, Hillis, Portis and Addai (not to mention Brandon Jacobs, who hurt his knee) highlight the importance of handcuffing your top running backs for the postseason. That's even more important in leagues where the positional depth runs thin. Sure, it might have seemed foolish to add someone like Tatum Bell last week, but I guarantee that fantasy leaguers who own Hillis are now praying to land him off waivers.
Alright, let's move on to some of the best and worst performances of Week 14.
Studs
Brian Westbrook, RB, Philadelphia (32 points): Westbrook had 18 yards on his first 10 carries against the Giants -- he finished with six catches, 203 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. With six scores in his last two games, we've been reminded that Westbrook is an elite fantasy back and a must-start in all formats. His run of huge stat lines should continue in Week 15, as Westbrook faces a Browns defense that ranks 28th against the run.
Colts defense (29 points): Defenses that face the Bengals have added value in fantasy circles, and the Colts were no different. This unit recorded five sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, one touchdown and allowed a mere three points in a blowout win. Clever fantasy leaguers who added and started the Colts should follow the same course of action in Week 15. Coach Tony Dungy's defensive crew will host the winless Detroit Lions.
Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis (29 points): The Colts were impressive both on defense and offense in Week 14, as Manning tore up the Bengals for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 81 percent of his passes and led all quarterbacks in fantasy points on NFL.com. With remaining games against the Lions and Jaguars in the fantasy postseason, Manning seems poised to lead a lot of owners to a coveted league championship.
Matt Schaub, QB, Houston (28 points): Schaub's 414-yard, two-touchdown performance in a win over Green Bay was a huge shock based on the matchup. The Packers hadn't allowed a touchdown pass on their home field in more than two months -- not even Manning could muster a score. Schaub has now averaged 26 fantasy points in his last five full starts. Despite tough matchups against the Titans and Raiders, he's now a viable fantasy starter.
Seneca Wallace, QB, Seattle (28 points): If I had told you that Wallace was a better fantasy starter than superstars like Brett Favre, Eli Manning, Donovan McNabb, Ben Roethlisberger, Tony Romo and Kurt Warner, it would have sounded absurd. Well, the absurd happened in Week 14, as Wallace threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to the Patriots. In fact, Peyton Manning was the lone quarterback with more points on NFL.com.
Other notables:Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego (27 points); Steelers defense (27 points); Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta (25 points).
Duds
Antonio Gates, TE, San Diego (0 points): Is it time to do the unthinkable and bench Gates? He failed to score a single point in Thursday night's win over the Raiders and has a combined five points in his last four games. That's fewer than Gijon Robinson! (Who?) If you're the type of owner who rides the hot hand and overlooks overall player values, then Gates should be riding the fantasy pine this week when the Chargers play the Chiefs.
Willie Parker, RB, Pittsburgh (2 points): Between injuries and the emergence of Mewelde Moore, the value of Fast Willie has been slowed. Since a 31-point outburst in Week 1, Parker has averaged a mediocre seven points on NFL.com. That includes a two-point dud in a comeback win over the Cowboys. Fantasy leaguers should put Parker on their bench in Week 15, as the Steelers head to Baltimore to face the Ravens and their stout run defense.
Clinton Portis, RB, Washington (2 points): To start or sit Portis -- that was the big question in fantasy leagues last week. Well, the 49 percent of NFL.com owners that choose the latter now look like geniuses. Portis rushed for 32 yards and didn't find the end zone against the Ravens during a 24-10 loss. He does have a much better matchup against the Bengals next on the schedule, but still, it's become hard to trust Portis.
Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans (2 points): The Saints scored 29 points in what was a shootout against the Falcons, but Colston's stat line didn't benefit from the high level of production. He finished with three catches for 26 yards and left a lot of fantasy owners wanting more in what looked like a prime matchup. Despite what was an obvious poor performance, Colston should still be active in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.
Larry Johnson, RB, Kansas City (3 points): A lot of fantasy leaguers (including myself) were teased by what looked like a great matchup on paper, but Johnson came up with just 36 yards and no touchdowns against Denver's weak run defense. The Chiefs have become a pass-laden team with Tyler Thigpen under center, so L.J.'s production will be inconsistent down the stretch. Start him with extreme caution this week against the Chargers.
Other notables: Joseph Addai, RB, Indianapolis (3 points); Braylon Edwards, WR, Cleveland (3 points); Marshawn Lynch, RB, Buffalo (3 points).
