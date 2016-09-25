Injuries: DeAngelo Hall suffered torn ACL

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland left with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the first quarter. Hall suffered a sprained right knee right before halftime and didn't return.
In addition, Redskins offensive lineman Shawn Luvao was ruled out with an ankle injury in the second half. Later, center Kory Lichtensteiger (calf) was ruled out in the second half.
Here are some other Week 3 injuries we are tracking Sunday:
- Russell Wilson's leg bent in a gruesome way after 49ers linebacker Eli Harold took him down on a third-quarter sack. Seattle's star quarterback was replaced by rookie Trevone Boykin the play after, but came back in the following snap. After finishing the drive that ended in a field goal to put Seattle up 27-3, Wilson was subbed out in favor of Boykin for the remainder of the game. Pete Carroll told reporters after the win that Wilson sprained his knee "a little bit."
Rapoport reports Wilson suffered a sprained MCL.
- Lions safety Tavon Wilson suffered a neck injury and never returned to Detroit's 34-27 loss to Green Bay.
- Vikings guard Alex Boone was carted off the field in the first half with a hip injury. He didn't return to Minnesota's 22-10 win over Carolina.
- Raiders offensive tackle Menelik Watson suffered a right leg injury and didn't return to the 17-10 win over Tennessee.
- Packers tight end Jared Cook left the game due to an ankle injury and didn't return to Green Bay's 34-27 win. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Cook was on crutches and wearing a walking boot after the game.
- Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o suffered an Achilles tear Sunday vs. the Colts, a source told Rapoport. He is out for the remainder of the season.