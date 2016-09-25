Injuries: DeAngelo Hall suffered torn ACL

Around the NFL

The Washington Redskins' secondary got into trouble early against the New York Giants.

Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall suffered a torn ACL Sunday against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, according to a source informed of the injury. Hall is out for the remainder of the year.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland left with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the first quarter. Hall suffered a sprained right knee right before halftime and didn't return.

In addition, Redskins offensive lineman Shawn Luvao was ruled out with an ankle injury in the second half. Later, center Kory Lichtensteiger (calf) was ruled out in the second half.

Here are some other Week 3 injuries we are tracking Sunday:

  1. Russell Wilson's leg bent in a gruesome way after 49ers linebacker Eli Harold took him down on a third-quarter sack. Seattle's star quarterback was replaced by rookie Trevone Boykin the play after, but came back in the following snap. After finishing the drive that ended in a field goal to put Seattle up 27-3, Wilson was subbed out in favor of Boykin for the remainder of the game. Pete Carroll told reporters after the win that Wilson sprained his knee "a little bit."

Rapoport reports Wilson suffered a sprained MCL.

  1. Bears running back Jeremy Langford was carted to the locker room against the Cowboys with an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Cowboys tackle La'el Collins did not return against the Bears after suffering a right foot injury. Teammate Dez Bryant injured his knee in the first quarter but stayed in the game. Bryant is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday.
  1. Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation on a shin injury suffered in the first half. Meanwhile, guard Ramon Foster did not return against the Eagles with a chest injury.
  1. Jets wideout Brandon Marshall (knee/foot) played against the Chiefs despite being listed as a game-time decision.
  1. Lions safety Tavon Wilson suffered a neck injury and never returned to Detroit's 34-27 loss to Green Bay.
  1. Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron was evaluated for a concussion and linebacker Koa Misi suffered a neck injury in Miami's win over the Browns.
  1. Giants first-round pick Eli Apple was ruled out during the first half against the Redskins with a hamstring injury. Teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left in the second half with a groin injury.
  1. Vikings guard Alex Boone was carted off the field in the first half with a hip injury. He didn't return to Minnesota's 22-10 win over Carolina.
  1. Raiders offensive tackle Menelik Watson suffered a right leg injury and didn't return to the 17-10 win over Tennessee.
  1. Packers tight end Jared Cook left the game due to an ankle injury and didn't return to Green Bay's 34-27 win. NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported that Cook was on crutches and wearing a walking boot after the game.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler suffered a high-ankle injury and didn't return in Carolina's 22-10 loss to the Vikings.
  1. Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (ankle) was active for Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.
  1. Browns cornerback Tramon Williams suffered a shoulder injury and left in the second half.
  1. Chargers linebacker Manti Te'o suffered an Achilles tear Sunday vs. the Colts, a source told Rapoport. He is out for the remainder of the season.
