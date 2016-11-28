Injuries: Danny Trevathan done for remainder of year

As if things couldn't get any bleaker for the Bears in 2016, the latest news shows it can and has indeed worsened.
Head coach John Fox said Monday that linebacker Danny Trevathan, one of Chicago's big offseason signings, suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his knee, ending his first season in the Windy City. Trevathan suffered the injury during the Bears' 27-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
It's the latest blow to a team that has been walloped by injuries and suspensions, as the Bears continue their slog to a merciful end to the 2016 campaign.
Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:
- Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said cornerback Patrick Peterson is dealing with soreness, but didn't sustain any structural damage to his knee in a 38-19 loss to Atlanta. Arians added that running back David Johnsonsuffered a dislocated finger but is OK.
- The Vikings listed quarterback Sam Bradford (ankle) as a limited participant in practice. In addition, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (knee), linebacker Eric Kendricks (hip) and cornerback Terence Newman (neck) were also limited. Center Joe Berger (concussion) didn't practice.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) sat out of practice Monday, has a range of motion around 30 percent and is considered day-to-day, according to the team.
- Jets coach Todd Bowles told reporters safety Calvin Pryor has a concussion and defensive lineman Steve McLendonsuffered a hamstring injury in their loss to the Patriots.
- Safety Barry Church (forearm) returned to Cowboys practice for the first time in nearly a month on Monday. J.J. Wilcox sat out of practice with a thigh contusion.
- Panthers center Ryan Kalilremained in Charlotte over the weekend to continue rehabilitating his shoulder injury while the team played on the road against the Oakland Raiders, coach Ron Rivera said.
- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr dislocated his finger in two places Sunday (but managed to avoid any fractures), according to his older brother and NFL Network analyst David Carr.
- Quarterback Cody Kessler (concussion) was cleared of the concussion protocol and returned to practice on Monday for the Browns. The news wasn't as good for offensive lineman John Greco, who was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.
- Falcons defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn is believed to have sufferd a sprained MCL in his knee, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Clayborn will undergo tests Tuesday, but the injury should keep him out for a few weeks.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday that they're "counting on" Michael Bennett (knee) returning this week to play the Panthers on Sunday night.
- Eagles wideout Jordan Matthews suffered a right ankle injury in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Packers and left the game in the second half. Coach Doug Pederson did not provide an update on Matthews condition after the game, saying he'll know more about Matthews' injury Tuesday.
- Aaron Rodgers suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's win. He said the injury won't keep him from playing Sunday, but coach Mike McCarthy said he wasn't sure if it would limit the quarterback in practice this week.
Clay Matthews told reporters he might have suffered an injury to the AC joint in his shoulder after being knocked down during the first half. Matthews briefly left the game before returning. "I'm in a little bit of pain, but it's alright," he said.
