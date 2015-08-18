Injuries: Cowboys' Zack Martin examined for 'stinger'

While Seattle awaits the return of safety Kam Chancellor, they can be thankful that his counterpart, Earl Thomas, is working his way back on the field.
Thomas, who is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, was doing some non-contact drills during practice on Tuesday though he stood out in a bright red non-contact jersey.
Don't be surprised if that stays on for a little while.
Due to the delicate nature of Thomas' injury, Seattle would obviously be wise to let it heal completely before forcing him back on the field. The Legion Of Boom is only as great as the sum of all its parts, but Thomas may be one of the few that is deemed absolutely essential. His ability to read quarterbacks is among the best in the NFL.
In other injury news Tuesday:
- Buffalo fans are holding their breath after LeSean McCoy grabbed his leg during red zone work during Tuesday's practice. The team said he left practice with a hamstring injury and is going for an MRI. Coach Rex Ryan said Percy Harvin's hip injury is worse than they thought, a Bills beat writer reported. They hope he's back for the Pittsburgh game.
- Cowboys G Zack Martin has been examined for a "stinger," a potential nerve issue in the neck and shoulder area, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Martin walked off the practice field during drills with a member of the team's medical staff. Martin did not return to practice.
- The Vikings have officially placed tackle Phil Loadholt on season-ending injured reserve. The veteran, who secured a four-year, $25 million deal back in 2013, tore his Achilles earlier in the week.
- Muhammad Wilkerson, who is in need of a new contract and a healthier hamstring, was not a participant during Tuesday's practice.
- Bills running back Karlos Williams, hospitalized on Monday with intense pain, apparently has a "serious" condition, according to The Buffalo News. Per the report, he could be out for "weeks." Williams turned some heads during the Bills' preseason opener, rushing for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also added 23 yards receiving.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has sat out the last couple of practices with a sore hamstring, but coach Jay Gruden told the media Tuesday that he should be ready to play by Week 3 of the preseason.
- Browns cornerback Justin Gilbert suffered a hip flexor, coach Mike Pettine told reporters after practice Tuesday. Pettine, however, said he does not believe the injury is significant and "it will just be a little bit of time."
