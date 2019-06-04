Injuries: Colts to re-evaluate Andrew Luck next week

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck's bothersome calf strain continues to keep him off the practice field during organized team activities.
Luck did not get any on-field work Tuesday and the Colts will re-evaluate him next week, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reported.
Erickson adds that Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters the team won't suffer a setback in the event Luck does not practice when the team opens the mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.
Luck is the team's franchise quarterback, so it more than makes sense for the Colts to err on the side of caution despite the signal-caller's desire to be on the field.
Moreover, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Colts decide to hold back Luck until training camp. Taking that approach would allow Luck plenty of time to be 100 percent healthy when considering the more than a month-long break between minicamp and the start of training camp in late July.
The Colts know Luck's health takes priority over no-contact install periods during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring Tuesday:
- The Colts lost rookie center Javon Patterson, the team's seventh-round pick, to a torn ACL, Reich announced. Patterson suffered the injury last week.
- As expected, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry confirmed with reporters that he will not participate in the mandatory minicamp while recovering from an undisclosed minor injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that safety Justin Evans had a "procedure" on an injured toe, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. Auman added that Evans is in a walking boot and there was no word on a timetable of Evans' return to practice.
- Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says quarterback Alex Smith is "recovering nicely" and expects him to be back sooner than anticipated.
- Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay participated in early drills Tuesday as he continues to recover from a right wrist fracture.