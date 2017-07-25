Injuries: Colts' Malik Hooker starts camp on PUP list

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts announced players who would begin the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. As expected, Andrew Luckwas on the list. Another vital Colts player was a surprise: first-round pick Malik Hooker.
Hooker tweaked his hamstring during Monday's conditioning test, per Kevin Bowen of the team's official website.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hooker hasn't had any setbacks and that the PUP designation is just the team being cautious ahead of training camp opening this week. Hooker can come off the PUP list anytime during camp.
Fellow safety Clayton Geathers (neck) is also on the PUP and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.
Hooker's hamstring tweak comes after the safety underwent shoulder and sports hernia surgeries in January. During the draft process the 21-year-old discussed with Around The NFL's Conor Orr why he played through the injuries late during his college career. He was expected to be healthy heading into camp after missing all offseason workouts. Then the hamstring tweak struck.
Other injuries we're tracking on Tuesday:
- The Lions have placed punter Sam Martin on the active/non-football injury list due to an ankle injury he sustained earlier in July, the team announced. Rookie cornerback Teez Tabor and tackle Cyrus Kouandjio were also placed on the NFI list.
- The Dolphins have placed linebacker Koa Misi on injured reserve, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
- The Saints are placing linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (foot) on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. New Orleans will release Ellerbe once he is healthy, Rapoport added.
- The Panthershave waived/injured wide receiver Charles Johnson after he underwent surgery on his right knee, the team announced Tuesday.