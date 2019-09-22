Around the NFL

Injuries: Colts' Hilton, Mack will play vs. Falcons

Published: Sep 21, 2019 at 09:51 PM

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadricep) and running back Marlon Mack (calf) are both playing today.

Hilton has 12 receptions for 130 yards and three touchdowns while Mack has rushed for 225 yards on 45 carries and scored one touchdown..

The Colts (1-1) play host to the Atlanta Falcons (1-1) today.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 3 games:

  1. Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy, who tweaked his ankle last week, is active today against the Ravens.
  1. Despite battling a foot injury, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who has emerged as a top target for Lamar Jackson, will play against the Chiefs.
  1. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (back) was listed as questionable but is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals, a source tells Rapoport.
  1. Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (groin) is active today against the Denver Broncos.
  1. Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who hurt his ankle last week, is listed as questionable but expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Rapoport.
  1. Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (knee), listed as questionable, is playing against the Minnesota Vikings. Receiver Ryan Grant is surprisingly inactive and Oakland has just four active receivers.
  1. The Philadelphia Eagles are already without wide receiver DeSean Jackson (groin) and fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (calf) is also inactive. Jeffery didn't practice all week. Tight end Dallas Goedert is active for the Eagles, however.
  1. The Detroit Lions are getting healthier, as linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) and left tackle Taylor Decker (back) are both playing on Sunday.
  1. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes is returning from his knee injury today for his 2018 debut, but standout linebacker Anthony Barr is inactive..
  1. The New England Patriots will be without their top pass-catching threat out of the backfield as running back James White is out today against the Jets with his wife expected to give birth, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch is inactive for the Patriots against the Jets, as well. However rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers is active and rookie running back Damien Harris is active as well, making his NFL debut.

  1. The Miami Dolphins will have defensive lineman Taco Charlton for their game against Charlton's former team, the Dallas Cowboys, as Charlton is on the active list for the contest.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Donte Moncrief will be inactive Sunday afternoon against the 49ers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. Moncrief is coming off two lackluster performances to start the season.
