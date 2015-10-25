Around the NFL

Injuries: Colts' Dorsett (ankle) out up to 6 weeks

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 01:32 PM

The Jets may have suffered a big blow in addition to the loss to the AFC East leading Patriots.

Center Nick Mangold suffered a neck injury late in the game and walked off the field. Todd Bowles said he will undergo an X-ray exam to assess the severity of the injury.

Here's the rest of Sunday's injury news:

  1. Colts wideout Phillip Dorsett suffered a fractured ankle Sunday and is out at least for four to six weeks, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He will have an MRI tomorrow and if there is ligament damage, he could be out for the season.
  1. Texans running back Arian Foster tore his Achilles late in the game against the Dolphins, according to Rapoport, per a source informed of the injury.
  1. Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford suffered a left hand injury against the Vikings. Coach Jim Caldwell said after the game that Stafford will have X-rays.
  1. Eagles left tackle Jason Peters was carted off the field with a lower back injury in the first quarter against the Panthers. He did not return.
  1. Vincent Jackson suffered a knee injury for Tampa Bay and didn't return. The Buccaneers also lost receiver Louis Murphy for the rest of the game against the Redskins after suffering a knee injury following a big catch early in the first half. The Bucs only had four wideouts active.
  1. Redskins pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan suffered a hand injury and did not return. Fellow linebacker Mason Foster also did not return with a hamstring injury.
  1. Falcons wideout Leonard Hankerson suffered a hamstring injury and didn't return. Safety William Moore also didn't return after suffering a groin injury for Atlanta.
  1. Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (knee) was inactive against the Raiders, but running back Melvin Gordon suited up for San Diego.
  1. Titans center Andy Gallik has a stinger and did not return. Tight end Phillip Supernaw suffered a chest injury and also did not return.

Titans cornerback Jason McCourty had a hamstring injury and did not return. After the game, he said his hamstring was sore and that he didn't think it was too bad.

  1. Jets safety Calvin Pryor suffered an ankle injury and did not return.
  1. Browns wideout Andrew Hawkins suffered a head injury and didn't return.

Josh McCown suffered a shoulder injury and didn't return; Johnny Manziel came in in relief.

  1. William Gay suffered a shoulder injury for the Steelers and did not return.
  1. Cowboys running back Joseph Randle suffered a back strain and did not return.
  1. Panthers defensive end Mario Addison left with a shoulder injury and did not return.
  1. Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis hyperextended his elbow on the second series of their win against the Browns, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Monday. There's optimism he'll be able to continue playing while wearing a brace, Getlin added.
