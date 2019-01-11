Around the NFL

Injuries: Colts DL Tyquan Lewis out against Chiefs

Published: Jan 11, 2019 at 03:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Indianapolis Colts are without a member of the defensive line in the AFC Divisional Round. After listing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) as doubtful on Thursday's injury report for Saturday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts on Friday announced that Lewis was downgraded to out.

Lewis, who did not practice the entire week, suffered the injury in the final regular-season game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not play in the Colts' opening game of the playoffs last week against the Houston Texans.

The Colts are also without running back Ryan Grant, who was previously ruled out Thursday with a toe injury.

Here are other injuries we're following heading into the Divisional Round of the playoffs:

  1. As the Chargers head to New England, tight end Hunter Henry (knee) is questionable to play, while fullback Derek Watt (shoulder), corner back Brandon Facyson (concussion) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (concussion) are likewise questionable.
  1. To little surprise, Eagles quarterbackCarson Wentz (back) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints. Offensive tackle Jason Peters and defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) are questionable, as are linebacker D.J. Alexander and receivers Shelton Gibson (hamstring) and Mike Wallace (ankle).
  1. Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley (ankle), who did not practice all week, is questionable to play against the Rams on Saturday. Also questionable are tight end Blake Jarwin (ankle), defensive tackleMaliek Collins (illness/ankle), guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (ankle) and safety Darian Thompson (groin). David Irving (ankle) has been ruled out.
  1. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee), along with defensive back Blake Countess (concussion), were full participants Thursday after being limited the day before. Defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks (thigh) did not practice and is questionable for Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.
  1. Chiefs safetyEric Berry (heel), receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) are questionable heading into Saturday's game against the Colts.
  1. Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) looks to be a go for Sunday's playoff tilt against the Eagles as he practiced in full on Friday and had no game status, which indicates he is expected to play.
  1. Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle) was limited in practice on Friday and is doubtful against the Chargers. Wise was the only Patriot on Friday's injury report.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has responded after AEW wrestler Chris Jericho called the former AP NFL Most Valuable Player out and issued a challenge.

news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles' historic 8-0 start: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'

Jalen Hurts has improved from a question mark as the Eagles' QB1 to an elite talent leading Philadelphia to history, but he's most concerned with continued improvement.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night

Though it was closer than many expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles eventually pulled away for a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

news

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman undergoing foot surgery, out for remainder of season

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be having surgery to address a Lisfranc injury and will be out for the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Eagles after deadline passes with no trade

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE