Injuries: Colts DE Kemoko Turay (ankle) out for season

Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay broke his ankle late in the 19-13 victory and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the injury.
Indianapolis confirmed the second-ending diagnosis Monday afternoon.
Turay went down on the Kansas City Chiefs' final play from scrimmage after picking up a half-sack on Patrick Mahomes. The defensive end was carted off with what looked at the time to be a significant injury. The news confirms those fears.
A 2018 second-round pick, Turay was in the midst of what looked to be a breakout campaign, compiling 1.5 sacks through five games as a rotational rusher, playing 25.2 percent of the defensive snaps through five games, per Next Gen Stats. On Sunday night, the second-year player was credited with three QB hits, half a sack and two tackles.
The season-ending injury is a blow to a Colts defense that has dealt with significant injuries early in the campaign. The latest setback is just one more issue for Frank Reich's team to overcome in 2019.
Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:
- San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was carted off the field in the third quarter of Monday's win over the Browns with an apparent leg injury. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Juszczyk suffered a possible knee sprain and will get the injury checked out on Tuesday.
- The Cleveland Browns announced the following inactives for Monday Night Football: WR Taywan Taylor, CB Denzel Ward, DB Greedy Williams, DB Sheldrick Redwine, DE Genard Avery, OL Kendall Lamm and WR Rashard Higgins.
The 49ers announced the following inactives for "MNF": QB C.J. Beathard, RB Jeff Wilson, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, OT Joe Staley, OT Sam Young, WR Jordan Matthews and DL Jullian Taylor.
- New York Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters quarterback Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) will have his next tests Tuesday morning. Darnold, who's been sidelined since Week 1, will start against the Cowboys on Sunday if he's cleared.
- X-rays came back negative on Chiefs left guard Andrew Wylie's ankle, per Pelissero. He'll undergo further testing as a precaution, but it appears he suffered just a sprain, Pelissero added.
Defensive lineman Chris Jones suffered a groin strain and is expected to miss some time, Rapoport reported, per a source. Jones is considered week-to-week.
Defensive tackle Xavier Williams suffered a badly sprained ankle and will have an MRI this morning to determine how long he's out, according to Rapoport.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said wide receiver DeSean Jackson continues to rehab and the plan is for him to do more in practice this week. Jackson has missed the past three games with an abdomen injury. Pederson said Darren Sproles is week to week with a quad strain, and Corey Clement and Nelson Agholor will fill in on punt returns.
- Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, Rapoport reported, via sources. An MRI showed a clean tear for the fifth-year veteran, and he'll undergo surgery when the swelling goes down, Rapoport added.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said guard Alex Cappa will miss several weeks after playing through Sunday's loss to the Saints with a broken arm. He said offensive tackle Demar Dotson is expected to sit out Week 6 against the Panthers with calf and hamstring injuries.
- Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage is believed to have tweaked his ankle versus the Cowboys and the injury isn't considered serious, per Rapoport.
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he didn't have an update on wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) other than he will not make his season debut this weekend versus the Ravens.
- New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard sustained a concussion versus the Vikings and is back in concussion protocol, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones said. Shepard also suffered one in Week 1 against the Cowboys. Jones added Shepard displayed symptoms Monday morning and, given his recent history, he is expected to miss considerable time, per a source. He will miss Week 6 against the Patriots.
Ahead of that Super Bowl rematch, tight end Even Engram (knee) and running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) were listed as DNPs on Monday. Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and left tackle Nate Solder (ankle) were listed as limited.
- New England Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Monday, while fellow wideouts Julian Edelman (chest) andJosh Gordon (knee) were limited in practice.