Around the NFL

Injuries: Colts' Andrew Luck won't practice this week

Published: Oct 22, 2017 at 04:37 AM

The Carolina Panthers will be without their defensive leader in Luke Kuechly (concussion) today against the Chicago Bears, but their offense should have all of its firepower ready.

Both wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and offensive lineman Ryan Kalil (neck) are active for Sunday's game. The two were listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Safety Kurt Coleman (knee) was ruled out.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking ahead of Week 7's slate of games:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle)is inactive and will not play against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jags are expected, however, to have receiver Marqise Lee (knee) available.
  1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was temporarily shut down last week after experiencing soreness in his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday that Luck won't practice this week. Last week, Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't offer a timeline as to when Luck might return to practice.
  1. The Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (hamstring) and tight end Delanie Walker (calf) will play against the Cleveland Browns.
  1. Baltimore Ravens receiver Jeremy Maclin, who was expected to play today, is out against the Minnesota Vikings after testing his shoulder, per Rapoport. Maclin will be back for Thursday Night Football. Tight end Ben Watson (knee), however, will play.
  1. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) will not play against the New York Jets.
  1. Buffalo Bills wideout Jordan Matthews (thumb) will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though he will require a special glove to protect his injured digit, Rapoport reported.
  1. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee, groin) will play against the Tennessee Titans.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross (knee) will likely miss the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rapoport reported, noting the speedster is just one more week away from a return.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (shoulder) is expected to play against the Denver Broncos, but he will work out pre-game to test the ailment, a source told Rapoport. Running back Melvin Gordon (shoulder) is "good to go," Rapoport added.
  1. New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (ankle) is slated to return to provide relief to the New York Giants' banged-up receiving core against the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported. Guard D.J. Fluker (knee) will play Sunday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.
  1. Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley, who was added to the injury report Friday after his back tightened up, will play against the New Orleans Saints.
  1. San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster will start today vs. the Dallas Cowboys, a team source tells NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Foster missed the last five games with a high ankle sprain he sustained in the season opener.
  1. Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby is questionable to return with hand injury.
