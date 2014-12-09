Injuries: Colt McCoy's neck sprain not long-term issue

Jay Gruden knows jobs are on the line over the final three games of the season, but the Washington Redskins coach doesn't know who his quarterback will be on Sunday.
While a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Colt McCoy's sprained neck isn't viewed as a long-term injury, the team will wait to see how the passer progresses before making a call for this weekend's meeting with the New York Giants.
If McCoy can't go against Big Blue, we're in for another delicious helping of Robert Griffin III, who came on for five quiet plays over the final two minutes against St. Louis.
Gruden said Sunday that McCoy will start if he's healthy enough to play, illustrating just how far Griffin has fallen in Washington. We aren't confident that he or Gruden will be -- or should be -- back with the Redskins in 2015.
Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Tuesday:
1.. The Bengals placed linebacker Vontaze Burficton injured reserve. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in October.
- The 49ers placed NaVorro Bowmanon their active roster. The star linebacker tore his ACL and MCL last January in the NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks.
- Ball-hawking Browns safety Tashaun Gipson (knee) is eyeing a Week 16 return to the field in time to help Cleveland against the Carolina Panthers, per the team's official website.
- Panthers wideout Philly Brown is "day-by-day" after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's romp over the New Orleans Saints, coach Ron Rivera told reporters this week.
- Falcons coach Mike Smith said Julio Jones (hip) and William Moore (foot) are both sore but hopes each can play Week 15 vs. the Steelers.
- Packers coach Mike McCarthy says Eddie Lacy's hip injury isn't concerning, but the team will know more Wednesday.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.