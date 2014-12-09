Around the NFL

Injuries: Colt McCoy's neck sprain not long-term issue

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 02:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Jay Gruden knows jobs are on the line over the final three games of the season, but the Washington Redskins coach doesn't know who his quarterback will be on Sunday.

While a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Colt McCoy's sprained neck isn't viewed as a long-term injury, the team will wait to see how the passer progresses before making a call for this weekend's meeting with the New York Giants.

"I feel OK," McCoy said Monday after hurting his neck in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Rams.

If McCoy can't go against Big Blue, we're in for another delicious helping of Robert Griffin III, who came on for five quiet plays over the final two minutes against St. Louis.

Gruden said Sunday that McCoy will start if he's healthy enough to play, illustrating just how far Griffin has fallen in Washington. We aren't confident that he or Gruden will be -- or should be -- back with the Redskins in 2015.

Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Tuesday:

1.. The Bengals placed linebacker Vontaze Burficton injured reserve. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in October.

  1. The 49ers placed NaVorro Bowmanon their active roster. The star linebacker tore his ACL and MCL last January in the NFC Championship Game against the Seahawks.
  1. Ball-hawking Browns safety Tashaun Gipson (knee) is eyeing a Week 16 return to the field in time to help Cleveland against the Carolina Panthers, per the team's official website.
  1. Panthers wideout Philly Brown is "day-by-day" after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's romp over the New Orleans Saints, coach Ron Rivera told reporters this week.
  1. Falcons coach Mike Smith said Julio Jones (hip) and William Moore (foot) are both sore but hopes each can play Week 15 vs. the Steelers.
  1. Packers coach Mike McCarthy says Eddie Lacy's hip injury isn't concerning, but the team will know more Wednesday.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier tables Tua Tagovailoa, Christian Wilkins extension talks until offseason

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Wednesday that any potential contract extension for QB Tua Tagovailoa and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins would come after the 2023 NFL season.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard says Jonathan Taylor situation 'sucks,' but 'relationships are repairable'

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke at length to reporters on Wednesday about this situation involving star running back Jonathan Taylor.
news

Packers were additional team involved in RB Jonathan Taylor trade; Dolphins GM on talks with Colts

The Green Bay Packers were the "mystery" team involved in talks for a potential trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice for first time since injuring calf in July

Joe Burrow returned to practice on Wednesday, a week and a half ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.
news

Rams to sign veteran kicker Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing contract details with veteran kicker Brett Maher, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots signing Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham to practice squad after QBs clear waivers

The Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe and rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their practice squad after the young signal-callers cleared waivers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of 2023 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 regular season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings signing ex-Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin to active roster

The Vikings have added more competition for the RB2 role. Minnesota is signing running back ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ to the active roster, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Patriots teammates express confidence in QB Mac Jones after 'surprising' Bailey Zappe cut

The Patriots' initial 53-man roster included a single quarterback, Mac Jones, with ﻿Bailey Zappe﻿, ﻿Malik Cunningham﻿ and ﻿Trace McSorley﻿ all being cut. It's an odd situation, but the Patriots having one QB on the roster isn't a big deal -- right now.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is fully healthy heading into the 2023 season after three years dealing with injuries, a process he says was drawn out when his body rejected hardware from his toe and ankle surgeries.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: 'Don't poke' New York Jets' new QB1

Don't poke the bear -- especially when the bear is a four-time NFL MVP. Brendan Walker breaks down Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets," which includes an amusing moment with Aaron Rodgers.