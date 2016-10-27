Around the NFL

Injuries: Clay Matthews hurts hamstring again

Published: Oct 27, 2016 at 05:01 AM

Clay Matthews is having hamstring issues again.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the plan is for his veteran linebacker to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. McCarthy added he hopes Matthews' hamstring injury isn't as severe as the one he suffered in Week 2 -- which kept him out the following week before he recovered during their Week 4 bye.

The Packers go on the road to Atlanta to face the Falcons this Sunday. Losing Matthews could drastically affect Green Bay's chances to slow down the league's No. 1 scoring offense on Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we were following Thursday:

  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy is not practicing as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury that had him leave early from Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. McCoy first suffered the injury in practice in the lead-up to that game. Rex Ryan said he's "not real sure" on McCoy's status for Sunday, adding they'll see how he progresses the next couple of days.

Safety Aaron Williams didn't suffer a concussion, but did suffer a neck injury. Coach Ryan is afraid the injury could be long term, due to the fact Williams had neck fusion surgery this past offseason.

  1. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson is headed to injured reserve with a torn meniscus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Cornerback Aqib Talib didn't practice with a back injury.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler left practice early with a noticeable limp. The first-round pick hasn't played since suffering an ankle sprain in Week 3.
  1. Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe (knee) will work out pregame and he's trending towards playing tonight against the Jaguars, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Falcons will be without running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (quad) at Thursday's practice.
  1. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said he suffered a right pectoral injury during Sunday's tie with the Cardinals, but that his ankle is no longer an issue. Wilson is planning on playing.
  1. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee/quad), offensive linemen Riley Reiff (illness) andCorey Robinson (ankle), and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) all will not participate in Lions practice on Thursday.
  1. Patriots running back Dion Lewis (ACL) is practicing for the first time this season.
  1. Jets center Nick Mangold (ankle) isn't looking good to play this week, coach Todd Bowles said. Wideout Brandon Marshall (foot), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle), and running back Bilal Powell were limited.
  1. Cowboys quarterback Tony Romowas limited at practice today, in a practice jersey and helmet for the first time this season as he takes the next step in his rehab. There's still no timetable on when he can return fully.
  1. Chargers wideout Tyrell Williams didn't practice with knee injuries. Travis Benjamin returned to practice after sitting out with a knee injury.
  1. All signs point to Browns quarterback Josh McCown starting this Sunday against the Jets, coach Hue Jackson said. The team could also get rookie wideout Corey Coleman (hand) back next week against the Cowboys.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed and cornerback Josh Norman have been cleared to travel to London after dealing with concussions. Coach Jay Gruden said they will both practice Friday in order to determine if they can play Sunday.
  1. Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson (concussion) and safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) didn't practice.
  1. Bears receiver Eddie Royal (toe), guard Josh Sitton (ankle) and guard Kyle Long (tricep) didn't practice. Linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) and receiver Cameron Meredith (shoulder) were limited.
  1. Jaguars cornerback Aaron Colvin suffered a calf injury during Thursday's loss to the Titans and didn't return.
  1. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (knee/right pectoral) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day.
