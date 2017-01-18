Injuries: Chris Hogan (thigh) set to play vs. Steelers

Hogan made his name in the NFL as a third or fourth receiving option in Buffalo, catching 36-plus passes and tallying at least 426 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Bills before joining New England, where he's found his best fit. Anyone who watched Hogan's final two seasons in Buffalo and knows how otherwise marginal receivers thrive in the Patriots' system could have seen Hogan's career year -- 38 catches, 680 yards, four touchdowns -- coming down the pike.