Around the NFL

Injuries: Chris Hogan (thigh) set to play vs. Steelers

Published: Jan 18, 2017 at 03:42 AM

The Patriots will have one of their unheralded but reliable wideouts back for the AFC Championship Game.

Chris Hogan (thigh) is good to go in the conference title contest, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source informed. He was limited in Wednesday's practice. Hogan left late in New England's win over Houston with the thigh injury, but could have returned if he was needed, Rapoport said. With the Patriots owning a multiple-score lead, the receiver instead spent the rest of the game on the sideline.

Hogan made his name in the NFL as a third or fourth receiving option in Buffalo, catching 36-plus passes and tallying at least 426 yards in each of his final two seasons with the Bills before joining New England, where he's found his best fit. Anyone who watched Hogan's final two seasons in Buffalo and knows how otherwise marginal receivers thrive in the Patriots' system could have seen Hogan's career year -- 38 catches, 680 yards, four touchdowns -- coming down the pike.

Hogan's status is welcome for a Patriots offense that has been forced to look elsewhere after losing Rob Gronkowski but is comfortable with spreading the ball around. Five targets caught 30 or more passes in the regular season. Hogan is another cog in a Patriots machine that is looking to make yet another Super Bowl appearance.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), wideouts Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee), and defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) were all limited.

Here's another injury we've been tracking on Wednesday:

  1. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs) is working with the team's rehab group on Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said. Rapoport reported that Nelson is unlikely to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad) did not participate in practice but also worked with the rehab group, and cornerback Quinten Rollins is closer to clearing concussion protocol, McCarthy said. Receiver Davante Adams (ankle) also did not practice, working with the rehab group as well.

  1. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice as he is still in the concussion protocol. Coach Mike Tomlin told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala that he does not have an update on Green's status regarding the protocol.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens OLB Jason Pierre-Paul primed to remind Buccaneers 'what they don't have'

With a response seemingly taken right from the breakup handbook, Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul insisted Tuesday he holds no ill will against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he does want them to know what they're missing when he faces them Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark suspended two games for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says 'guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a blunt assessment of his team on Tuesday, saying that "guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing."

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE