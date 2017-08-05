Around the NFL

Injuries: Cardinals' T.J. Logan (wrist) out for 12 weeks

Published: Aug 05, 2017 at 06:52 AM

It's bad news for Cardinals rookie running back T.J. Logan.

Coach Bruce Arians said Ward has a dislocated wrist and will need surgery. He will be out for 12 weeks, the team announced.

The fifth-round pick out of UNC, who was expected to contribute early as a returner, suffered the injury during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game.

In other injury news, Arians said that it is "very iffy" whether wide receiver John Brown will play in Arizona's second preseason game against Oakland. Brown has been sidelined with a quad injury since last week.

Arians added that outside linebacker Jarvis Jones has an injured disc in his back and should miss a week at the most.

Here are the other injuries we are monitoring on Saturday:

  1. Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward has a minor hamstring injury and will not play vs. the Chicago Bears on Thursday, according to Nick Kosmider with the Denver Post. Ward suffered the injury during practice on Friday.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers will not have Malcolm Smiththis season. An MRI revealed Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle during practice Saturday and he will miss the entire 2017 season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The 49ers later confirmed the injury.

Niners guard Josh Garnett is dealing with a knee injury, per The Sacramento Bee. The Bee reported Garnett is expected to miss practice time, but the injury is not thought to be season-ending. Shanahan said surgery is an option for Garnett.

  1. New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered a neck injury during practice, but coach Todd Bowles said after practice he didn't know the severity of the injury. Bowles said running back Matt Forte (hamstring) and rookie safety Jamal Adams (ankle) are still day to day.
  1. Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith will miss some time after suffering a sprained ankle on Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters Smith's foot is in a boot and the linebacker is expected to miss "a week or two." Smith's absence frees up more first-team snaps for rookie Ryan Anderson and veteran Junior Galette.
  1. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters that third-year wide receiver Jordan Leslie has a possible concussion after he was hit in the head in Saturday's practice.
  1. Oakland Raiders safety Keith McGill is reportedly out indefinitely with a Jones fracture. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reports McGill, a backup in Oakland' secondary, will undergo surgery and miss a good amount of time.
  1. Tennessee Titans linebacker Victor Ochi suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, the team announced.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024

Tom Brady was honored on Sunday during halftime of the Patriots' season opener versus the Eagles, preempting the former QB's 
news

Steelers HC Mile Tomlin on worst home loss of his career: 'We got kicked in the teeth'

﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ and the Steelers offense, which had stoked expectations after scoring on each of their preseason drives, were rag-dolled in a Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7 -- the most lopsided home defeat in the Mike Tomlin era.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. How did Jordan Love fare in his first game as the Packers' full-time starter?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday.
news

Buccaneers not expected to trade WR Mike Evans after no extension reached by deadline

Saturday came and went in Tampa Bay without an extension for ﻿Mike Evans﻿, but don't expect the wide receiver to leave the Buccaneers anytime in the immediate future.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 1 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) inactive for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to a quad injury.  
news

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren expected to split carries in Steelers' season opener vs. 49ers

Could Pittsburgh debut a running back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener? After a summer of intrigue at the position, ﻿Najee Harris﻿ and ﻿Jaylen Warren﻿ are expected to split carries against San Francisco.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on new contract extension: 'It means a lot to me. But, a lot more to do'

After signing a five-year, $275 deal, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says "it means a lot to" him to stay with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2020. 