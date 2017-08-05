Injuries: Cardinals' T.J. Logan (wrist) out for 12 weeks

Coach Bruce Arians said Ward has a dislocated wrist and will need surgery. He will be out for 12 weeks, the team announced.
The fifth-round pick out of UNC, who was expected to contribute early as a returner, suffered the injury during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game.
In other injury news, Arians said that it is "very iffy" whether wide receiver John Brown will play in Arizona's second preseason game against Oakland. Brown has been sidelined with a quad injury since last week.
Arians added that outside linebacker Jarvis Jones has an injured disc in his back and should miss a week at the most.
Here are the other injuries we are monitoring on Saturday:
- Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward has a minor hamstring injury and will not play vs. the Chicago Bears on Thursday, according to Nick Kosmider with the Denver Post. Ward suffered the injury during practice on Friday.
- The San Francisco 49ers will not have Malcolm Smiththis season. An MRI revealed Smith suffered a torn pectoral muscle during practice Saturday and he will miss the entire 2017 season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The 49ers later confirmed the injury.
Niners guard Josh Garnett is dealing with a knee injury, per The Sacramento Bee. The Bee reported Garnett is expected to miss practice time, but the injury is not thought to be season-ending. Shanahan said surgery is an option for Garnett.
- New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa suffered a neck injury during practice, but coach Todd Bowles said after practice he didn't know the severity of the injury. Bowles said running back Matt Forte (hamstring) and rookie safety Jamal Adams (ankle) are still day to day.
- Washington Redskins outside linebacker Preston Smith will miss some time after suffering a sprained ankle on Thursday, The Washington Post reports. Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters Smith's foot is in a boot and the linebacker is expected to miss "a week or two." Smith's absence frees up more first-team snaps for rookie Ryan Anderson and veteran Junior Galette.
- Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters that third-year wide receiver Jordan Leslie has a possible concussion after he was hit in the head in Saturday's practice.
- Oakland Raiders safety Keith McGill is reportedly out indefinitely with a Jones fracture. The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken reports McGill, a backup in Oakland' secondary, will undergo surgery and miss a good amount of time.
- Tennessee Titans linebacker Victor Ochi suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, the team announced.