Injuries: Cardinals place Evan Mathis (ankle) on IR

Arizona placed the veteran guard on injured reserve after he suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night's win over the 49ers. He will be replaced on the active roster by offensive lineman Ulrick John, last seen on the Dolphins' practice squad.
Mathis joined the Cardinals on a one-year deal worth $6 million in the offseason after spending a season with the Super Bowl champion Broncos. He started three games this season.
In a odd twist of fate, Mathis was placed on IR on the same day that the man he replaced, Jonathan Cooper, was released by the Patriots.
Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Saturday:
- The Steelers placed cornerback Senquez Golson (Lisfranc) and offensive tackle Ryan Harris (shin) on injured reserve. Golson has yet to play in a regular season game since being drafted in 2015. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported in early August that Golson would miss up to 12 weeks; that was eight weeks ago.