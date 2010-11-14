Injuries can't stop Capers from molding stout Packers defense

"I don't ever let that type of thing enter my mind, to tell you the truth," Capers said. "I've done it twice before, and my job from the day that Mike (McCarthy) brought me on board here is try to do everything I can to help this football team achieve its goal. I think that you certainly have to represent the things that you talk to the players about all the time. And that's focus on the things you have control over, and try to get this defense playing as well as it can play and get a group of guys to come together with a common goal."