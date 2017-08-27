Injuries: Cameron Meredith believed to have torn ACL

Cameron Meredith was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast after taking a low hit to his knee in the first quarter of Chicago's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not return to the game.
Pam Oliver reported on the Fox Sports broadcast that Meredith is believed to have torn his ACL. Rapoport adds that the receiver likely suffered additional damage as well. An MRI on Monday confirmed Meredith did indeed tear his ACL, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.
It's a devastating blow for Meredith, who had just made an outstanding 28-yard diving grab during a scoring drive led by Mike Glennon.
Chicago's leading receiver from last season, Meredith was slated for an uptick in production, thanks to the departure of Alshon Jeffery. If Meredith is out for an extended period of time, there will be increased pressure on third-year wideout Kevin White to finally break out after two injury-saddled seasons and fill his void.
Behind White in the Bears' receiving corps are Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson.
In other Bears injury news, starting cornerback Prince Amukamara did not return with an ankle injury. Pass rusher Leonard Floyd did not return with a foot injury. Long snapper Patrick Scales went out with a knee injury. The team also announced linebacker Dan Skuta suffered a concussion during the game.
Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Sunday:
- Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion) will do some individual work and start the "return to play" process during Monday's practice, the team announced.
Coach Jay Gruden told reporters receiver Josh Doctson did not play because of soreness in his leg. Linebacker Ryan Anderson also did not play because of a shoulder injury, Gruden said.
- Niners offensive lineman Joe Staley left the game against the Vikings with a knee injury and did not return.
- Rams coach Sean McVay announced tight end Temarrick Hemingway fractured his fibula and will require surgery.
- Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur was evaluated for a concussion and did not return. Safety Anthony Harris also did not return after suffering a leg injury.