Around the NFL

Injuries: Cameron Meredith believed to have torn ACL

Published: Aug 27, 2017 at 06:57 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Chicago Bears' top wide receiver suffered what appears to be a serious knee injury on Sunday.

Cameron Meredith was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast after taking a low hit to his knee in the first quarter of Chicago's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He did not return to the game.

Pam Oliver reported on the Fox Sports broadcast that Meredith is believed to have torn his ACL. Rapoport adds that the receiver likely suffered additional damage as well. An MRI on Monday confirmed Meredith did indeed tear his ACL, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.

It's a devastating blow for Meredith, who had just made an outstanding 28-yard diving grab during a scoring drive led by Mike Glennon.

Chicago's leading receiver from last season, Meredith was slated for an uptick in production, thanks to the departure of Alshon Jeffery. If Meredith is out for an extended period of time, there will be increased pressure on third-year wideout Kevin White to finally break out after two injury-saddled seasons and fill his void.

Behind White in the Bears' receiving corps are Kendall Wright, Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson

In other Bears injury news, starting cornerback Prince Amukamara did not return with an ankle injury. Pass rusher Leonard Floyd did not return with a foot injury. Long snapper Patrick Scales went out with a knee injury. The team also announced linebacker Dan Skuta suffered a concussion during the game.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Sunday:

  1. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (concussion) will do some individual work and start the "return to play" process during Monday's practice, the team announced.
  1. Redskins defensive lineman Phil Taylor suffered a quad injury and did not return to the game against the Bengals.

Coach Jay Gruden told reporters receiver Josh Doctson did not play because of soreness in his leg. Linebacker Ryan Anderson also did not play because of a shoulder injury, Gruden said.

  1. Bengals running back Jeremy Hill did not return to the game because of an ankle injury.
  1. Niners offensive lineman Joe Staley left the game against the Vikings with a knee injury and did not return.
  1. Rams coach Sean McVay announced tight end Temarrick Hemingway fractured his fibula and will require surgery.
  1. Vikings linebacker Emmanuel Lamur was evaluated for a concussion and did not return. Safety Anthony Harris also did not return after suffering a leg injury.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to be activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Aaron Rodgers, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is set to be activated on Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 13

Washington pass rusher Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a jaw injury, the team announced. 
news

Saints plan on 'number of packages' for Taysom Hill vs. Titans

Though Trevor Siemian will start again for the Saints on Sunday against the Titans, Taysom Hill be involved in a "number of packages," head coach Sean Payton said. 
news

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback ﻿Mac Jones﻿ twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher ﻿Brian Burns﻿ in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday. 
news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW