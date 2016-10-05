Around the NFL

Injuries: Cam Newton (concussion) missed practice

Published: Oct 05, 2016 at 08:54 AM

Cam Newton didn't practice Wednesday.

The Panthers quarterback suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, and was not seen on the field Wednesday during the portion of practice open to the media, according to multiple reporters on the scene. Coach Ron Rivera was very guarded in the last few days on what his star quarterback's status is for Monday night against the Buccaneers.

If Newton is unable to go Monday, Carolina would turn to veteran backup Derek Anderson. Anderson went 2-0 against the Buccaneers in 2014, his only two starts in the past two seasons.

Panthers left tackle Michael Oher was also missing at practice. Oher missed Sunday's game after being placed in the concussion protocol the Friday before game day. Running back Jonathan Stewart was seen at practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury that's kept him out the last two games. We'll wait and see how involved he is in practice before weighing in on his chances of returning to the field.

Here's more injury news we are tracking on Wednesday:

  1. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant isn't practicing Wednesday as he continues to recover from what was diagnosed as a hairline knee fracture. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday he wouldn't rule out the receiver for Sunday, though NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said Bryant could miss up to two weeks.

The Cowboys might be getting healthier elsewhere, however. Left tackle Tyron Smith (back) was in pads and participating as well as cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring). Kicker Dan Bailey (back) didn't practice.

  1. The Cardinals have ruled out quarterback Carson Palmer (concussion) for Thursday night's game against the 49ers. Palmer will not travel with the team to San Francisco.
  1. Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has a calf strain, Rapoport reported. There will be a wait-and-see approach to the star defender's availability for Monday night against the Panthers.
  1. Chargers cornerback Jason Verrett has a partial ACL tear, coach Mike McCoy told reporters. More tests are coming, but he's likely played his last down in San Diego, Rapoport reported. "My season is done with," Verrett told reporters, adding he's likely undergoing surgery.

Rookie defensive end Joey Bosa was a full participant in practice for the first time this year. A hamstring injury has kept him out of action all season.

  1. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (shoulder) didn't practice. NFL Network's James Palmer reported Gary Kubiak could wait until game time to make the call on whether Siemian or rookie Paxton Lynch gets the start Sunday against the Falcons. They won't play Siemian if he can't do his job physically, Palmer added.

Broncos tight end Virgil Green (calf) is back at practice, Palmer reported. Green missed the last two games.

  1. Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (hamstring) and receiver Eric Decker (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday. Running back Matt Forte (knee, ribs) was limited.
  1. Bears receiver Kevin White was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that resulted in a fractured fibula. The team isn't putting a timeline on his potential return. White missed his entire rookie season in 2015 after being a top 10 draft pick.

Bears wideout Eddie Royal (calf), tight end Zach Miller (ribs) and quarterback Jay Cutler (thumb) were three other skill players who sat out practice Wednesday.

  1. Colts running back Frank Gore (chest) didn't practice. There was no indication in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars in London that he'd suffered an injury, but he was oddly missing on Indy's final three drives with Josh Ferguson getting touches.
  1. Running back Arian Foster returned to Dolphins' practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a groin injury in Week 2. However, tight end Jordan Cameron (concussion), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (groin) and offensive lineman Branden Albert (illness) all missed their second straight practice.
  1. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman will play in full Sunday against the Broncos, Palmer reported, according to coach Dan Quinn. There was some concern over Coleman's availability due to his carrying of the sickle cell trait.

Wideout Mohamed Sanu (shoulder) and tight end Jacob Tamme (hip) were both limited for Atlanta.

  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is listed with a back injury on Cincy's injury report. He'd previously been recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out the first four weeks of the season. There's no update yet as to the severity of his new injury.

Cincinnati running back Jeremy Hill was limited with a chest injury.

  1. The Lions were again without some key players at the portion of practice open to the media. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (quad), defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle), and receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring) were among those missing.
  1. The 49ers ruled out defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) and defensive back Jimmie Ward (quad).
  1. Giants running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (groin) were both limited in practice. Rookie cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) didn't practice.
  1. Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount (hip), linebacker Jonathan Freeny (shoulder) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring) were limited.
  1. Bills tight end Charles Clay (knee) and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) didn't practice.
  1. Redskins linebacker Su'a Cravens (concussion) didn't practice. Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (elbow) was limited.
