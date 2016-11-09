Injuries: Bud Dupree designated to return from IR

Linebacker and 2015 first-round pick Bud Dupree will practice Wednesday as the Steelers will mark him as their one player designated to return from injured reserve. Dupree was added to injured reserve just prior to the season with a groin injury. He missed the entire preseason.
The 21-day window for being added to the active roster begins as soon as Dupree practices. Dupree's designation to return means that fellow injured-reserve players Ryan Harris (shin) and Senquez Golson (Lisfranc) will not return to the Pittsburgh active roster this year.
Dupree had four sacks his rookie season and could help shore up a Steelers defense that ranks middle of the league in points allowed per game and in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed per game.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking Wednesday:
- Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is considered day-to-day after seeking a second opinion on his shoulder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Wideout Jeremy Maclin (hip), defensive end Jaye Howard (hip) and linebacker Tamba Hali (knee) won't practice.
- If Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo makes it through the week of practice, he'll have completed his rehab, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his progress.
- Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans practiced fully but remains in the concussion protocol. Running back Doug Martinwas limited in practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2, coach Dirk Koetter said.
- Packers running back James Starks (knee) and tight end Jared Cook (ankle) will be limited in practice.
- Eagles guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) is still week-to-week, coach Doug Pederson said. He won't practice.
- Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) didn't practice, along with center Ryan Kalil (shoulder), offensive tackle Michael Oher (concussion), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee).
- Texans coach Bill O'Brien said wideout Will Fuller is day-to-day with a knee injury but is back at practice. A decision on his availability won't be made until later in the week, maybe not until game day, according to O'Brien.
- The Giants placed third-round safety Darian Thompson on injured reserve, the team announced. He will have surgery on his foot.
- The Jets placed offensive tackle Ryan Clady on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He has a torn rotator cuff and will likely face surgery, Rapoport reported per a source.
Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (MCL) was limited in practice but said to reporters he's optimistic he'll play. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson and center Nick Mangold (ankle) didn't practice.
- Niners running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) and wideout Torrey Smith (back) were limited in practice.