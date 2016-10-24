Injuries: Browns' Cody Kessler in concussion protocol

The Browns have seen six different players take snaps at quarterback through seven weeks of the 2016 season.
They now have added a seventh quarterback to the roster.
Cody Kessler remains in the concussion protocol, coach Hue Jackson told reporters Monday. Kessler suffered a concussion in the Browns' 31-17 loss to the Bengals. Jackson said former starter Josh McCown (broken collarbone), who was also knocked out of participation by an injury, has been practicing. Jackson didn't give a firm answer on the veteran's status, saying they would get more clarity on McCown later in the week before the Browns face the New York Jets.
With Kevin Hogan the only healthy quarterback on the roster, the Browns added to their ranks Monday by claiming former Packers and Saints quarterback Joe Callahan off waivers, the team announced. Callahan was waived by the Saints last week.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Up To The Minute Live that it would be a stretch for Kessler to be ready to play in Week 8. Knowing McCown's injury history and playing style -- Jackson said he'd have a talk with McCown about protecting himself.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking Monday:
With Brown down, the Cardinals will turn to speedster J.J. Nelson to step up in his place. Arizona replaced fellow wideout John Brown, who missed Sunday's game after being diagnosed with sickle cell trait, with Michael Floyd. The loss of both Browns doesn't help a Cardinals offense that has ebbed and flowed through multiple injuries during the regular season, though John Brown is expected back this week.
- Jets quarterback Geno Smith suffered a torn ACL in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, coach Todd Bowles announced. Rapoport first reported the injury.
- Texans offensive tackle Derek Newtontore the patellar tendons in both of his knees during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer had successful surgery on his broken radius Sunday, Rapoport reported. The team placed him on injured reserve Monday. Jay Cutler (thumb) has been cleared to play, coach John Fox told reporters.
- Redskins cornerback Josh Normanis in the concussion protocol and will visit an independent doctor this week, coach Jay Gruden said. Tackle Brandon Scherff suffered an AC joint sprain and Bashaud Breeland sprained his left ankle, and each will be monitored this week, Gruden added.
The Redskins did receive some good injury news as Jordan Reed (concussion) has been cleared to practice this week. Offensive tackle Trent Williams' knee is structurally fine.
- Packers cornerback Damarious Randall had surgery to address a core muscle injury and will be out for less than six weeks, Rapoport reported. Dr. William Myers performed the operation last Wednesday, Rapoport added.
- The Chiefs aren't in dire straits at running back, which explains why they're being cautious with Jamaal Charles (knee). Coach Andy Reid said Charles' "knee acted up after the last game and was up and down over the week," adding the team will need the tailback as they continue.
- Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks is out for the season with a torn quadriceps tendon, coach Doug Pederson said.
- Panthers cornerbacks James Bradberry (toe) and Robert McClain (hamstring) are back in practice, coach Ron Rivera said. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) has also returned to participate.
- Bills defensive back Aaron Williams(head and neck), underwent an MRI and scan after the hard hit he took from the Dolphins' Jarvis Landry on Sunday, coach Rex Ryan said. Ryan added that Williams attended team meetings Monday and the team medical staff is still evaluating the injury.
Running back LeSean McCoy, who left in the middle of Sunday's loss after aggravating his hamstring injury, will continue to be evaluated through the week, Ryan said. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol and Ryan said he's hopeful defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring) will be back this week.
- Niners coach Chip Kelly told reporters linebacker Aaron Lynch has a high ankle sprain while cornerback Rashard Robinson has an MCL sprain. Kelly was unsure of a timetable for return for Robinson.
- Chargers coach Mike McCoy told reporters tight end Hunter Henry is going into concussion protocol. McCoy also said defensive end Caraun Reid is out for the year with an ACL injury.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced running back Thomas Rawls could return as early as Week 9 when the Seahawks face the Bills. Rawls has been out since Week 2 with a leg injury. Carroll also said he was "very optimistic" safety Kam Chancellor (groin) could be back for this week's tilt with the Saints.
- Falcons running back Tevin Coleman suffered a hamstring strain Sunday, the team announced. Coach Dan Quinn said the team is still trying to determine the severity of the strain.