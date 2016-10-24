Around the NFL

Injuries: Browns' Cody Kessler in concussion protocol

Published: Oct 24, 2016 at 09:46 AM

The Browns have seen six different players take snaps at quarterback through seven weeks of the 2016 season.

They now have added a seventh quarterback to the roster.

Cody Kessler remains in the concussion protocol, coach Hue Jackson told reporters Monday. Kessler suffered a concussion in the Browns' 31-17 loss to the Bengals. Jackson said former starter Josh McCown (broken collarbone), who was also knocked out of participation by an injury, has been practicing. Jackson didn't give a firm answer on the veteran's status, saying they would get more clarity on McCown later in the week before the Browns face the New York Jets.

With Kevin Hogan the only healthy quarterback on the roster, the Browns added to their ranks Monday by claiming former Packers and Saints quarterback Joe Callahan off waivers, the team announced. Callahan was waived by the Saints last week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network's Up To The Minute Live that it would be a stretch for Kessler to be ready to play in Week 8. Knowing McCown's injury history and playing style -- Jackson said he'd have a talk with McCown about protecting himself.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Monday:

  1. Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown suffered a torn his ACL in Sunday's tie with the Seahawks. Brown's season is over after seven weeks.

With Brown down, the Cardinals will turn to speedster J.J. Nelson to step up in his place. Arizona replaced fellow wideout John Brown, who missed Sunday's game after being diagnosed with sickle cell trait, with Michael Floyd. The loss of both Browns doesn't help a Cardinals offense that has ebbed and flowed through multiple injuries during the regular season, though John Brown is expected back this week.

  1. Jets quarterback Geno Smith suffered a torn ACL in a win over the Baltimore Ravens, coach Todd Bowles announced. Rapoport first reported the injury.
  1. Texans offensive tackle Derek Newtontore the patellar tendons in both of his knees during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  1. Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer had successful surgery on his broken radius Sunday, Rapoport reported. The team placed him on injured reserve Monday. Jay Cutler (thumb) has been cleared to play, coach John Fox told reporters.
  1. Redskins cornerback Josh Normanis in the concussion protocol and will visit an independent doctor this week, coach Jay Gruden said. Tackle Brandon Scherff suffered an AC joint sprain and Bashaud Breeland sprained his left ankle, and each will be monitored this week, Gruden added.

The Redskins did receive some good injury news as Jordan Reed (concussion) has been cleared to practice this week. Offensive tackle Trent Williams' knee is structurally fine.

  1. Packers cornerback Damarious Randall had surgery to address a core muscle injury and will be out for less than six weeks, Rapoport reported. Dr. William Myers performed the operation last Wednesday, Rapoport added.
  1. The Chiefs aren't in dire straits at running back, which explains why they're being cautious with Jamaal Charles (knee). Coach Andy Reid said Charles' "knee acted up after the last game and was up and down over the week," adding the team will need the tailback as they continue.
  1. Eagles cornerback Ron Brooks is out for the season with a torn quadriceps tendon, coach Doug Pederson said.
  1. Panthers cornerbacks James Bradberry (toe) and Robert McClain (hamstring) are back in practice, coach Ron Rivera said. Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) has also returned to participate.
  1. Bills defensive back Aaron Williams(head and neck), underwent an MRI and scan after the hard hit he took from the Dolphins' Jarvis Landry on Sunday, coach Rex Ryan said. Ryan added that Williams attended team meetings Monday and the team medical staff is still evaluating the injury.

Running back LeSean McCoy, who left in the middle of Sunday's loss after aggravating his hamstring injury, will continue to be evaluated through the week, Ryan said. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol and Ryan said he's hopeful defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (hamstring) will be back this week.

  1. Niners coach Chip Kelly told reporters linebacker Aaron Lynch has a high ankle sprain while cornerback Rashard Robinson has an MCL sprain. Kelly was unsure of a timetable for return for Robinson.
  1. Chargers coach Mike McCoy told reporters tight end Hunter Henry is going into concussion protocol. McCoy also said defensive end Caraun Reid is out for the year with an ACL injury.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced running back Thomas Rawls could return as early as Week 9 when the Seahawks face the Bills. Rawls has been out since Week 2 with a leg injury. Carroll also said he was "very optimistic" safety Kam Chancellor (groin) could be back for this week's tilt with the Saints.
  1. Broncos left tackle Russell Okung (concussion) started against the Texans despite being listed as questionable this week.
  1. Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee) practiced Monday and team owner Jerry Jones said last week he expects him to play Sunday night against the Eagles.
  1. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman suffered a hamstring strain Sunday, the team announced. Coach Dan Quinn said the team is still trying to determine the severity of the strain.
  1. The Texans announced safety Corey Moore was evaluated for a concussion.
  1. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall did not return after injuring his leg.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

The  Falcons look like a rebuilding roster following the Matt Ryan trade. But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation. Just ask Casey Hayward.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW