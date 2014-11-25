Injuries: Briggs, Fuller might be game-time decisions

The Chicago Bears might not know until Thursday if a pair of key defenders will be on the field against the Detroit Lions.
Coach Marc Trestman told reporters Tuesday that both linebacker Lance Briggs and rookie cornerback Kyle Fullerloom as game-time decisions for the Thanksgiving Day showdown.
Briggs exited Sunday's win over the Bucs with a groin injury. Fuller suffered a minor MCL sprain in the same game, limiting his chances to face his brother, Lions wideout Corey Fuller.
Chicago can hardly afford to lose bodies on a defense that has bled yardage all season and allowed teams to score an outrageous 27.5 points per game.
Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Tuesday:
- Playing center for the Chargers is a dangerous career path. San Diego lost its third starter of the year after placing Rich Ohrnbergeron injured reserve with a back injury, per the team.
- No results yet, but Jets run-stuffer Muhammad Wilkersonunderwent an MRI on Tuesday for a toe injury suffered in Monday night's hyper-ugly loss to the Bills, per ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini.
- As expected, the Bengalsplaced right tackle Andre Smith on injured reserve with the torn triceps he sustained in Sunday's win over the Texans.
- Titans rookie left tackle Taylor Lewan appears to have a high ankle sprain, per The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt.
- For the Jets: Tight end Jace Amaro is in concussion protocol, while defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson's toe injury "doesn't look great," per Rex Ryan, via ESPN. The coach added that he did not know the specifics of Wilkerson's injury.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Thanksgiving Thursday's three games and recaps Monday night's Week 12 doubleheader. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.