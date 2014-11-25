Around the NFL

Injuries: Briggs, Fuller might be game-time decisions

Published: Nov 25, 2014 at 07:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears might not know until Thursday if a pair of key defenders will be on the field against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Marc Trestman told reporters Tuesday that both linebacker Lance Briggs and rookie cornerback Kyle Fullerloom as game-time decisions for the Thanksgiving Day showdown.

Briggs exited Sunday's win over the Bucs with a groin injury. Fuller suffered a minor MCL sprain in the same game, limiting his chances to face his brother, Lions wideout Corey Fuller.

Chicago can hardly afford to lose bodies on a defense that has bled yardage all season and allowed teams to score an outrageous 27.5 points per game.

Other injuries we're tracking on this fine Tuesday:

  1. Playing center for the Chargers is a dangerous career path. San Diego lost its third starter of the year after placing Rich Ohrnbergeron injured reserve with a back injury, per the team. 
  1. No results yet, but Jets run-stuffer Muhammad Wilkersonunderwent an MRI on Tuesday for a toe injury suffered in Monday night's hyper-ugly loss to the Bills, per ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini.
  1. As expected, the Bengalsplaced right tackle Andre Smith on injured reserve with the torn triceps he sustained in Sunday's win over the Texans.
  1. Titans rookie left tackle Taylor Lewan appears to have a high ankle sprain, per The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt.
  1. For the Jets: Tight end Jace Amaro is in concussion protocol, while defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson's toe injury "doesn't look great," per Rex Ryan, via ESPN. The coach added that he did not know the specifics of Wilkerson's injury.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Thanksgiving Thursday's three games and recaps Monday night's Week 12 doubleheader. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LT Charles Leno, Washington agree to 3-year, $37.5M extension

Charles Leno, released by the Bears in May, has been excellent since joining Washington and is being rewarded with a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers calls award voter 'a bum' following comments that he would not vote for Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ called NFL-award voter Hub Arkush a "bum" on Wednesday, a day after the longtime Chicago sportswriter said he would not vote for Rodgers as 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player based on the QB's character and off-field issues. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
news

Vikings' Mike Zimmer says QB Kirk Cousins will start Sunday vs. Bears

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ is back for the season finale. The Vikings activated the QB off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins would start Week 18 versus the Bears.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play vs. Browns; Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19, also out 

Bengals RB ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Browns. He won't be the only Cincinnati star down against Cleveland.
news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismisses idea of 'complicit' tie with Raiders: 'We all respect the game'

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the idea of a complicit tie with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night in order to ensure a playoff spot. 
news

Andy Reid: COVID adjustments helped Chiefs prepare for short-week 'curveballs' ahead of Saturday finale

Having one fewer day to prepare could be met with complaints, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted that the recent schedule juggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made the team adept at adjusting on the fly.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Seattle running back Rashaad Penny lead the Players of the Week for Week 17. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW