Injuries: Bills' McCoy (hamstring) out vs. Lions

Published: Dec 15, 2018

The Buffalo Bills' running back situation for Sunday is very thin.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and backup Chris Ivory (shoulder) are both inactive for Buffalo's homestand against the Detroit Lions, according to the team.

Both injuries for the Bills' running backs were sustained during last week's home loss to the New York Jets. After carrying the ball just twice in that game, McCoy exited early after only two carries. Ivory would fill in for McCoy, but would also exit the game later with a shoulder injury.

McCoy, previously a game-time decision, is not playing Sunday as Rapoport tweeted, "He's out, not quite ready to go."

McCoy was limited in Thursday and Friday's practice after sitting out on Wednesday, while Ivory practiced in full all week. Both players were officially given the questionable tag by the team ahead of Sunday's game. Should McCoy and Ivory not suit up, third-year running back Marcus Murphy will get the start, but with little to no depth behind him.

For McCoy, the latest injury adds to what has been a disappointing year for the 30-year old, who notched his sixth season going over 1,000 yards last year. Yet, even with McCoy and Ivory out, the Bills will have their leading rusher on the field against the Lions -- rookie QB Josh Allen -- who leads the pack with 490 yards on the ground.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring on Sunday morning:

  1. Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hilton hasn't practiced all week, but there is a real shot he still plays against the Cowboys, as he was in the same situation last week before having a great game in a win over the Texans.
  1. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) will play against the Colts. Same goes for linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) though he will have limited snaps. Lee hasn't played since the Cowboys' last defeat in Week 9.
  1. After a solid week of practice, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hip) is expected to play today against the 49ers despite his questionable tag.
  1. San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (ankle), is expecting to play against the Seahawks after a short absence. Wide receivers Marquise Goodwin (calf) and Dante Pettis (foot) should also be good to go despite their questionable tags.
  1. Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller injured his ankle in last night's 29-22 win over the New York Jets, but according to sources from Rapoport, the injury is not major. Miller has a chance to return next week, but either way, his status shouldn't be affected for the playoffs.
  1. Although he's not expected to play tonight, Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) is likely to return next week road game in new Orleans.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) wasn't able to return in Thursday's win over the Chiefs, but should be able to return in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.
