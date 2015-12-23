Around the NFL

Injuries: Bengals TE Tyler Eifert to sit out Monday

Published: Dec 23, 2015 at 02:15 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without tight end Tyler Eifert (concussion) on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reports.

Eifert exited the Bengals' Week 14 loss to the Steelers after taking a hit from Steelers safety Mike Mitchell. He has since remained in concussion protocol.

Getlin adds that the Bengals are not eager to rush Eifert back and though nothing is definitive yet, there is a chance he won't be back in action until the playoffs.

Here's other injuries we're tracking on Wednesday:

  1. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says running back Adrian Peterson (ankle) "should be good to go" Sunday against the New York Giants.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (foot), linebacker Anthony Barr (groin/hand) and safety Harrison Smith (knee/hamstring) will play Sunday. Zimmer expects all three to practice Wednesday.

  1. Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (plantar fascia) is not expected to practice Wednesday or be active for this week's game versus Cincinnati, the team announced.
  1. Jaguars running back Denard Robinson (foot) said he expects to play Sunday while fellow running back T.J. Yeldon still has a brace on his knee (MCL). Yeldon was not at practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Dan Skuta (hamstring) said he will practice Wednesday.
  1. Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson (knee), safety Dashon Goldson (wrist/knee), defensive end Jason Hatcher (neck/knee) and linebacker Perry Riley Jr. (foot) all did not practice Wednesday. Center/guard Josh LeRibeus (ankle), tackle Morgan Moses (foot), receiver Ryan Grant (abdomen), running back Matt Jones (hip) and linebacker Ryan Kerrigan were all limited in practice.
  1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said linebacker Tamba Hali had three pins/screws inserted into his thumb Tuesday. Hali's status is day-to-day.
  1. Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said rookie defensive end Mario Edwards has a "significant" neck injury and won't play again this season. The Raiders placed Edwards on IR on Wednesday.

Safety Nate Allen (knee) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

  1. Wide receivers Brandon LaFell (foot) and Julian Edelman (knee) were limited in Patriots practice. Also limited were tight end Scott Chandler (knee), strong safety Patrick Chung (foot) and linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee).
  1. Dez Bryant (foot) was absent at Cowboys practice today, as was Cole Beasley (illness). Jason Witten (chest) was limited.
  1. Pete Carroll said that Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung (calf) could be a game-time decision against the Rams. Okung did not practice on Wednesday. Safety Kam Chancellor (pelvis) also sat out practice for Seattle.
  1. Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) did not practice on Wednesday.
  1. Browns left tackle Joe Thomas (knee), center Alex Mack (calf) did not practice Wednesday. Taylor Gabriel (personal), Isaiah Crowell (personal) and Glenn Winston (concussion) also sat out.
  1. Bears wideout Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) and Shea McClellin (head) both did not practice on Wednesday. Pernell McPhee (knee), Tracy Porter (ankle) and Bryce Callahan (quadricep) were all limited.

13.Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer (concussion) did practice on a limited basis Wednesday, but is still in protocol and has not been fully cleared.

  1. There were a few Eagles that did not practice on Wednesday: cornerback Byron Maxwell (shoulder), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (calf) and wideout Seyi Ajirotutu (ankle).
  1. Tailback Karlos Williams (shoulder), cornerback Ronald Darby (groin) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) were all limited at Bills practice.
  1. Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered an MCL sprain against the Patriots last weekend, and NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported that he will not play for the remainder of the season. Mariota expressed hope that he still may play next week, saying today, "I'm taking it day by day. If I feel great on Monday, then I look forward to playing in the last game." The Titans have not placed him on IR yet.

Titans safety Da'Norris Searcy (hamstring) and wide receiver Kendall Wright (ribs) were each limited in practice Wednesday.

  1. The Chargers have ruled offensive tackle King Dunlap (ankle) and defensive tackle Sean Lissemore (shoulder) out for Thursday night's battle against the Raiders. Two of Philip Rivers' weapons, wideout Steve Johnson (groin) and tight end Ladarius Green (ankle), are both ruled as questionable.
  1. Wideout Calvin Johnson (ankle) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (neck) were limited in practice on Wednesday. Lions safety Glover Quin (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a torn plantar fascia in his right foot during Monday's loss to the Lions, a team source told NFL Media's Albert Breer. Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday that Brees is day to day.
  1. LeSean McCoy (knee) and safety Bacarri Rambo (knee) both did not participate in practice for the Bills.
  1. Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (toe) and Rashad Johnson (ankle) both did not practice on Wednesday.
  1. Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hamstring) and cornerback Sam Shields (concussion) did not participate in practice.
