Injuries: Andrew Luck on track to play Monday

Colts coach Chuck Pagano told reporters the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol, but Luck told reporters after practice Wednesday that he participated in the session with no restrictions. He must be cleared by an independent neurologist to be able to play.
Luck returned to practice Monday wearing a red non-contact jersey after missing the team's Thanksgiving night loss to the Steelers. Luck suffered the head injury during the Week 11 win over the Titans.
Safety Clayton Geathers is also in the concussion protocol.
Here are other injuries we're tracking Wednesday:
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson said running back Ryan Mathews (knee), wideout Jordan Matthews (ankle) and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) did not participate in practice. Coach Jay Gruden said Reed is still in a lot of pain and is progressing slowly in his recovery.
- Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) is returning to practice, the team announced. The team has 21 days to evaluate and decide whether to activate him as their designated for return player. Fuller has yet to play this season after having a knee scope in August. Quarterback Jay Cutler (shoulder), safety Adrian Amos (foot) and wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Leonard Floyd (concussion) returned to practice in a limited fashion.
- Giants running back Shane Vereen is back at practice for the first time since tearing his triceps in Week 3, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Safety Nat Berhe (concussion), linebacker Mark Herzlich (concussion) and defensive end Owa Odighizuwa (knee) sat out practice today.
- Bills wideout Sammy Watkins(foot) sat out practice after experiencing a setback in his return from a foot injury. Wide receivers Robert Woods (knee) and Percy Harvin (illness), tight end Charles Clay (knee), linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (ankle), cornerback Ronald Darby (concussion), safety James Ihedigbo (ankle) and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (ankle) also did not practice, coach Rex Ryan told reporters.
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday after suffering an injury during Monday night's win against the Eagles; he was limited in practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Clay Matthews (shoulder) said whether he plays Sunday against the Texans will be based on pain tolerance; the veteran sat out Wednesday's practice.
- Chargers defensive tackle Brandon Mebane had surgery last Monday to repair his torn biceps. He posted a picture on Instagram saying he is healing well and looking forward to getting back on the field next season.
- Ravens wideout Kamar Aiken (thigh) did not practice but should be fine for Sunday, coach John Harbaugh told reporters. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (back) returned to practice.
- Chiefs defensive end Jaye Howard (hip) and defensive lineman Dontari Poe (back) won't practice today. Linebacker Dee Ford (hamstring) and wideout Jeremy Maclin (groin) practiced in a limited fashion while defensive back Steve Nelson (neck) was a full participant. Coach Andy Reid wants to see how they do coming off injuries.
- Dolphins tackle Brandon Albert (wrist) and guard Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) both returned to practice in a limited capacity.
- Jaguars running backs T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and running back Chris Ivory (hamstring), tight end Julius Thomas (back), defensive ends Jared Odrick (shoulder) and Yannick Ngakoue (ankle), and wideouts Rashad Greene (foot/ankle) and Allen Hurns (hamstring) did not participate in practice.
- Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (foot) did not practice today. He is wearing a walking boot and is listed as day-to-day.
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (knee), tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (foot) were not at practice today.
- Panthers wideout Kelvin Benjamin (shoulder), linebacker Luke Kuechly (concussion) and tackle Daryl Williams (ankle) did not participate in practice. Safety Kurt Coleman is in the concussion protocol.
- Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett (knee) is on track to play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters. Bennett told reporters that he doesn't know about whether he'll play Sunday. He and safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) were full participants in practice. Cornerback DeShawn Shead (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity, and his status for Sunday is still up in the air. Tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) did not practice.
- Oakland quarterback Derek Carr told reporters his pinky is doing great and he has no limitations for Sunday's game against the Bills.
- Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork (groin), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow/wrist), linebacker Brian Cushing (back), and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (shoulder) were all limited at practice.
- Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee), linebacker Tahir Whitehead (knee), running back Theo Riddick (ankle), and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle) were all limited at practice.
- Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (chest), defensive end Robert Quinn (concussion) and guard Rodger Saffold (hand) all did not practice.