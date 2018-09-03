Injuries: Andrew Luck (foot) returns to practice field

Luck sat out of practice a week ago due to the injury, but coach Frank Reich quelled concerns by saying if the Colts had a regular-season game, the quarterback would play. There was still some understandable hand-wringing over the oft-injured quarterback's status as Week 1 arrives, considering he didn't play at all last season, and the fact it's the franchise quarterback.
That can be set aside now, thanks to Indianapolis' cautious approach and a week of breathing room. All signs point to Luck returning to lead his men Sunday.
Elsewhere in injury news:
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (concussion) did individual drills while wearing a no-contact jersey during practice Monday, per Newsday's Tom Rock.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon returned to practice Monday, per The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.
- The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed running back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve. McKinnon suffered a torn ACL in practice on Saturday.
- The update on Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) wasn't much. Coach Andy Reid said Berry remains day-to-day, adding in "we'll see how it goes," per the team's official site.
- Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch (groin) is expected to return to practice this week, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
- Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) did not practice ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) also missed practice. Running back Jay Ajayi (foot) and quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) were limited.
- The Seattle Seahawks placed running back J.D. McKissic (foot) on injured reserve, allowing him to be eligible to return after missing the first eight games.