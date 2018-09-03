Around the NFL

Injuries: Andrew Luck (foot) returns to practice field

Published: Sep 03, 2018 at 04:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Stand down from panic mode, Colts fans. Andrew Luck (foot) is back in practice.

The quarterback returned to action Monday, according to the team's official website.

Luck sat out of practice a week ago due to the injury, but coach Frank Reich quelled concerns by saying if the Colts had a regular-season game, the quarterback would play. There was still some understandable hand-wringing over the oft-injured quarterback's status as Week 1 arrives, considering he didn't play at all last season, and the fact it's the franchise quarterback.

That can be set aside now, thanks to Indianapolis' cautious approach and a week of breathing room. All signs point to Luck returning to lead his men Sunday.

Elsewhere in injury news:

  1. New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (concussion) did individual drills while wearing a no-contact jersey during practice Monday, per Newsday's Tom Rock.
  1. Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon returned to practice Monday, per The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed running back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve. McKinnon suffered a torn ACL in practice on Saturday.
  1. The update on Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) wasn't much. Coach Andy Reid said Berry remains day-to-day, adding in "we'll see how it goes," per the team's official site.
  1. Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch (groin) is expected to return to practice this week, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (groin) did not practice ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) also missed practice. Running back Jay Ajayi (foot) and quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) were limited.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks placed running back J.D. McKissic (foot) on injured reserve, allowing him to be eligible to return after missing the first eight games.
  1. The New York Jets placed running back Elijah McGuire (foot) on injured reserve.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW