Injuries alter fantasy value of backfields for Texans, Bills

Injuries are a part of the game. Unfortunately, the injury bug has already bitten a number of big-name fantasy players this preseason.
In Houston, Ben Tate suffered a season-ending ankle injury against the Cardinals. With Tate out of the mix, the value of Arian Foster is on the rise. The unquestioned starter, he now has less competition for carries and is in line for a major role in what promises to be an explosive offense.
Reports have been extremely positive on the second-year back, who showed flashes of potential at the end of last season. In the final two games, Foster posted a combined 216 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He is now worth as much as a middle-round selection in fantasy leagues as a borderline No. 2 or 3 back. The Tennessee product has moved up to No. 24 at the position on NFL.com.
The loss of Tate also ups the value of Steve Slaton.
While Foster is atop the depth chart, Slaton is going to see more than his share of opportunities. He's now a top-40 fantasy runner in standard leagues and has flex-starter value in leagues that reward points for receptions. Remember, he finished with an impressive 50 catches despite missing five games last season. The one issue with Slaton is holding onto the ball. He had a major case of fumbilitis, and apparently didn't find a cure during the offseason, coughing up the football against the Cardinals. If that continues, Foster is going to see even more carries.
The Texans weren't the only team that took a hit to their backfield in the first week of the preseason, as the Bills lost both Fred Jackson and Marshawn Lynch to injuries. Jackson broke a bone in his left hand and will be out four to six weeks, so he's in danger of missing the start of the regular season. Lynch sprained his ankle, but should be back in time for Week 1.
The rookie will now have the remainder of the preseason to earn the top spot on the depth chart, and his versatility makes him a serious weapon for coach Chan Gailey. I wouldn't move him up too far, though, as a committee situation is almost certain once Jackson returns. Consider Spiller a borderline No. 2 or 3 option with added value in leagues that reward points for catches.
Another running back, Lynell Hamilton, tore up his knee during camp and will miss the entire season. He was a candidate to see goal-line work for the Saints -- that role could now fall into the lap of Pierre Thomas. The team has signed Ladell Betts, but it's Thomas' job at this point. He's now in the same tier of No. 2 fantasy backs as Knowshon Moreno and Beanie Wells, so consider him as a potential third-round pick in most standard and PPR drafts.
The biggest fantasy name to be injured was Larry Fitzgerald, who suffered a sprained MCL against the Texans. Luckily, the ailment isn't considered serious and shouldn't cause him to miss the start of the season. We've likely seen the last of Fitzgerald during the preseason, though. Deep fantasy sleeper Early Doucet will see more work with the first-team offense in his absence.
On a positive note, Panthers wideout Steve Smith (arm) and Saints wideout Robert Meachem (toe) were both activated from the training camp Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Smith, who had already returned to practice, will be fine for the start of the season and is safe to draft across the board. He's a viable No. 2 fantasy option.
According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Meachem was back in pads Monday and will resume his competition with Devery Henderson for the second spot on the depth chart. Barring setbacks, Meachem is the wideout to target in drafts.
Notes
» Chargers RB Ryan Mathews looked fantastic in his preseason debut, rushing for 50 yards on nine carries and catching two passes for 11 yards. I've been firmly on the rookie's bandwagon since he was drafted -- he's now No. 7 among running backs on NFL.com. Despite the fact that he's in his first season, I wouldn't hesitate to draft him late in the first round.
» Packers QB Aaron Rodgers impressed, completing 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards with a touchdown. The score went to Greg Jennings, who hauled in a pin-point toss from Rodgers at the side of the end zone. The top-rated fantasy quarterback on NFL.com, Rodgers has the potential to be the highest-scoring player in the league. He's one of the few non-running back who's worth a first-round pick on draft day.
» Raiders RB Darren McFadden (hamstring) missed the team's preseason-opener against the Cowboys, and coach Tom Cable considers him questionable for Saturday's game vs. the Bears. McFadden, who has been prone to injuries in his two seasons, isn't doing himself any favors by missing time. In fact, I'd take Michael Bush ahead of McFadden in a standard league. Simply put, he's the safer pick at this point.
» Seahawks RB Julius Jones got the start against the Titans but was held to just 13 yards on five carries. Justin Forsett wasn't much better, rushing for 17 yards on seven carries. However, he did catch one pass for 30 yards. With Leon Washington also in the mix, this has the look of a backfield by committee. I still see Forsett as having the most fantasy appeal, but he shouldn't been seen as more than a flex starter.
» Eagles QB Kevin Kolb was solid against the Jaguars, completing 6-of-11 passes for 95 yards in two series. One of our top sleepers on NFL.com, Kolb looked poised and confident in the pocket. He's a tremendous fit for coach Andy Reid, and a very favorable schedule makes him a low-end fantasy starter with upside. On average, he's coming off the board in Round 10.
» Bears QB Jay Cutler and WR Johnny Knox weren't on the field together very long against the Chargers, but the two still hooked up twice for 47 yards and showcased a solid rapport. Devin Aromashodu was also impressive, catching four balls for 78 yards with a touchdown. Knox is the sleeper to target in this offense, but don't overlook Aromashodu in the middle to late rounds. He's one of Cutler's favorite options.
» Browns rookie RB Montario Hardesty (knee) continues to be sidelined, so Jerome Harrison appears to have a firm grasp on the starting role. Harrison rushed for 25 yards on seven carries with one touchdown in the preseason-opener. I still see a committee situation in Cleveland, but Hardesty's injury has hurt his fantasy value in seasonal leagues. Consider him a low middle-round pick in drafts.
» The Tampa Tribune reports that Buccaneers RB Derrick Ward could be in danger of not making the team. He looked extremely sluggish against the Dolphins on a rain-slicked field, but Cadillac Williams ran well. The Bucs are also thrilled with Kareem Huggins, who has looked great in camp and could end up being Williams' main fantasy handcuff.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com!