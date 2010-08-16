Injuries alter fantasy value of backfields for Texans, Bills

While Foster is atop the depth chart, Slaton is going to see more than his share of opportunities. He's now a top-40 fantasy runner in standard leagues and has flex-starter value in leagues that reward points for receptions. Remember, he finished with an impressive 50 catches despite missing five games last season. The one issue with Slaton is holding onto the ball. He had a major case of fumbilitis, and apparently didn't find a cure during the offseason, coughing up the football against the Cardinals. If that continues, Foster is going to see even more carries.