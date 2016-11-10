Injuries: Allen Hurns (concussion) practices for Jaguars

Allen Hurns returned to practice Thursday.
The talented Jacksonville Jaguars wideout was limited after leaving Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion. Hurns remains in the league's concussion protocol but practicing Thursday moves him closer to getting cleared to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars are quickly entering must-win games halfway through the season despite playing in the AFC South. The Texans squad they face sits in first place at 5-3, and a loss to Houston would put them four wins behind with six more games to go. A divisional title seems to be the only route for Jacksonville to make the playoffs, and perhaps even save coach Gus Bradley's job.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Thursday:
- Buccaneers running back Doug Martin did individual drills in practice and was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. Martin is practicing this week for the first time since a Week 2 hamstring injury. Wideout Mike Evans passed the concussion protocol and looks set to play Sunday.
- Dolphins standout receiver Jarvis Landry is sitting out practice after hurting his shoulder Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase told reporters Landry is considered day-to-day with the injury.
- Packers running back James Starks (knee) was limited in practice but saw an increased practice workload. He missed the last four games with a knee injury. Tight end Jared Cook (ankle) is making progress to return to the lineup but was limited. Wide receiverRandall Cobb (hamstring) was limited and linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) didn't practice.
- Cowboys safety Barry Church is "still a few weeks away from playing," according to coach Jason Garrett. The surgery Church had on his forearm didn't change his original timeline to return.
- Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) could play Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coleman ran on the sidelines and the team will have a better understanding of his status on Friday, Rapoport added.
- Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (concussion) didn't practice. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) were limited. Center Ryan Kalil (shouilder) didn't practice. as well as backup center Gino Gradkowski (knee).
- Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team doesn't know when defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd will return from knee surgery. He's been rehabbing his knee away from the team and didn't practice Thursday. Wideout Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) was limited in practice after practicing fully Wednesday. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) didn't participate.
- Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson missed practice again. Jackson has been dealing with a shoulder injury all year. Coach Jay Gruden said Jackson was getting checked out, "extra treatment."
- Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee) was limited. Center Nick Mangold remains in a walking boot with an ankle injury.
- Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (back), center Matt Paradis (hip) and defensive end Derek Wolfe didn't practice.
- Eagles guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) didn't practice. Tight end Brent Celek (ribs) and cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) were limited.
- Niners safety Eric Reid (knee) was limited after practicing fully Wednesday.
- Spencer Ware (concussion) practiced fully for the Chiefs, but quarterback Nick Foles was limited with a elbow injury. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) missed another day of practice.