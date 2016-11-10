Around the NFL

Injuries: Allen Hurns (concussion) practices for Jaguars

Published: Nov 10, 2016 at 10:14 AM

Allen Hurns returned to practice Thursday.

The talented Jacksonville Jaguars wideout was limited after leaving Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion. Hurns remains in the league's concussion protocol but practicing Thursday moves him closer to getting cleared to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars are quickly entering must-win games halfway through the season despite playing in the AFC South. The Texans squad they face sits in first place at 5-3, and a loss to Houston would put them four wins behind with six more games to go. A divisional title seems to be the only route for Jacksonville to make the playoffs, and perhaps even save coach Gus Bradley's job.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Thursday:

  1. Buccaneers running back Doug Martin did individual drills in practice and was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday. Martin is practicing this week for the first time since a Week 2 hamstring injury. Wideout Mike Evans passed the concussion protocol and looks set to play Sunday.
  1. Dolphins standout receiver Jarvis Landry is sitting out practice after hurting his shoulder Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase told reporters Landry is considered day-to-day with the injury.
  1. Packers running back James Starks (knee) was limited in practice but saw an increased practice workload. He missed the last four games with a knee injury. Tight end Jared Cook (ankle) is making progress to return to the lineup but was limited. Wide receiverRandall Cobb (hamstring) was limited and linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) didn't practice.
  1. Cowboys safety Barry Church is "still a few weeks away from playing," according to coach Jason Garrett. The surgery Church had on his forearm didn't change his original timeline to return.
  1. Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) could play Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coleman ran on the sidelines and the team will have a better understanding of his status on Friday, Rapoport added.
  1. Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher (concussion) didn't practice. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) were limited. Center Ryan Kalil (shouilder) didn't practice. as well as backup center Gino Gradkowski (knee).
  1. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team doesn't know when defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd will return from knee surgery. He's been rehabbing his knee away from the team and didn't practice Thursday. Wideout Laquon Treadwell (hamstring) was limited in practice after practicing fully Wednesday. Defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) didn't participate.
  1. Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon (chest) will play against the Browns, Rapoport reported.
  1. Redskins wide receiver DeSean Jackson missed practice again. Jackson has been dealing with a shoulder injury all year. Coach Jay Gruden said Jackson was getting checked out, "extra treatment."
  1. Giants receiver Victor Cruz (ankle) didn't practice, coach Ben McAdoo said.
  1. Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (knee) was limited. Center Nick Mangold remains in a walking boot with an ankle injury.
  1. Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (back), center Matt Paradis (hip) and defensive end Derek Wolfe didn't practice.
  1. Eagles guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) didn't practice. Tight end Brent Celek (ribs) and cornerback Leodis McKelvin (hamstring) were limited.
  1. Niners safety Eric Reid (knee) was limited after practicing fully Wednesday.
  1. Spencer Ware (concussion) practiced fully for the Chiefs, but quarterback Nick Foles was limited with a elbow injury. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (groin) missed another day of practice.
  1. Ravens rookie left guard Alex Lewis did not return Thursday night against the Browns after suffering an ankle injury. The team announced, though, that X-rays are negative.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 14

The New York Giants agreed to terms with No. 5 overall pick edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and No. 7 pick offensive tackle Evan Neal on their fully guaranteed rookie contracts, the team announced Saturday.

news

Panthers QB Matt Corral: Chip on shoulder 'got even bigger' after falling to third round

Matt Corral was one of the projected top QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft due to his dual-threat abilities, and many mock drafts had him drafted in the first round. So when he dropped to the third round, Corral said that the experience led to him having even more drive to prove himself as worth the pick.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett says Ben Roethlisberger reached out following draft

As Kenny Pickett takes in his first practices as a Steeler during this week's rookie minicamp, he has received advice from the man who last held the position he's trying to fill: former QB Ben Roethlisberger.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022. The Baltimore CB is confident he'll be among a slew of contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

news

Matt LaFleur eyes challenges of Packers' 2022 schedule, rematch with Buccaneers

Week 1 is the most important game on any new schedule because it is the first. But Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from the importance of a few more dates on Green Bay's calendar this fall.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW