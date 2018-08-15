Around the NFL

Injuries: Alex Okafor sprains ankle, suffers bone bruise

Published: Aug 15, 2018 at 04:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and a knee bone bruise after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Okafor is considered week to week and it's unclear when he'll return to practice, Rapoport reported.

Members of the Saints' training staff quickly tended to Okafor after he went down at practice Wednesday. He managed to limp off the field under his own power, according to multiple reports.

Okafor is attempting to come back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 11 of the 2017 regular season. Before the season-ending injury, the 6-foot-4, 261-pound Okafor was enjoying a strong campaign, totaling 43 tackles (27 solo), 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles as the much-needed complementary pass rusher to Cameron Jordan.

Okafor, who originally signed with the Saints in 2017 on a one-year contract, re-signed during the offseason. With Okafor on the mend during the offseason, the Saints added more firepower to the pass rush through the 2018 NFL Draft by trading up to select defensive end Marcus Davenport in the first round.

Davenport, who has missed recent practices with an undisclosed injury, returned Wednesday, but didn't participate in team drills, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

After practice, coach Sean Payton told reporters it was good to have Davenport back on the field and the team is "encouraged" by the rookie's recovery progress.

Here are other injuries around the league we are keeping an on:

  1. No damage was discovered in Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick's shoulder and neck after he underwent an examination in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Frederick has dealt with stingers throughout training camp. The Cowboys believe he will be fine, according to Rapoport. Frederick said he won't practice Thursday.

In addition, wide receiverTavon Austin (hamstring) and first-round pick Leighton Vander Esch (groin) made early exits from practice, but owner Jerry Jones told reporters the injuries "didn't seem serious."

  1. The New York Jets are taking it slowly with guard Brian Winters, who is recovering from an injury, and he is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Washington Redskins, Rapoport reported. Winters, who dealt with an abdomen injury last season, should be ready for the regular-season opener, Rapoport added.
  1. Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a broken bone in his finger, per Rapoport. The surgery is expected to sideline the rookie running back three to four weeks, Rapoport reported. There's a chance Penny won't return before Week 1 of the regular season.
  1. Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley (hip) told reporters he expects to play Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.
  1. Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris strained an oblique muscle in practice Tuesday and was held out of Wednesday's joint practice, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The team is hopeful he can go Saturday against the Chicago Bears.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Reid, previously with the Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

The Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Chargers expected to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5M deal

The Chargers are making another massive addition to their defense. L.A. is expected to sign Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5M deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

QB Teddy Bridgewater signing one-year deal worth up to $10M with Dolphins 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents. Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker ﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ on a five-year, $50 million contract.
news

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

The Eagles have entered the free agency chat. Philadelphia has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach. The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.
news

Jaguars to sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with a collection of free agents in the first day of the negotiating window. Guard ﻿Brandon Scherff headlines the group, followed by WR Christian Kirk, LB﻿ Foye Oluokun﻿ and DT ﻿Foley Fatukasi﻿.
news

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year, $14.25M deal

The Steelers have a new quarterback. Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW