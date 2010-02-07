Injured starters Freeney, Powers active for Colts in Super Bowl

Dwight Freeney was on the Indianapolis Colts' active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl against the New Orleans Saints, despite his injured right ankle.
Kicker Adam Vinatieri, bidding for his fifth Super Bowl ring, was inactive for Indianapolis, as was defensive end Ervin Baldwin, tight end Colin Cloherty, wide receiver Samuel Giguere, defensive tackles John Gill and Fili Moala, guard Mike Pollak and offensive tackle Michael Toudouze.
For the Saints, running back Lynell Hamilton was inactive with a sore left ankle. Wide receiver Adrian Arrington, tight end Darnell Dinkins, tight end Tory Humphrey, guard Jamar Nesbit, defensive end Paul Spicer and linebacker Anthony Waters were inactive, and Chase Daniel was the third quarterback.
